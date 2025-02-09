Miles Bridges hits from way downtown

The spread has stayed steady in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs are going for the first three-peat in NFL history in Kelce's 12th season in the NFL.
Auburn is now tied for first place atop the SEC standings, following Alabama's win over Arkansas on Saturday.
Michigan coach and former Indiana student manager Dusty May got the victory over the Hoosiers on Saturday, but bettors may have scored a win.
DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been a big part of the Chiefs' offense.
The joke going around is this is the closest Khan and the Jags will get to a Super Bowl.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
The ace was the second of Grillo's career on the Tour, and the 12th on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale since hosting the Phoenix Open beginning in 1987.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues our position preview series with the shortstops.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
There are trade chips and then there is 13-year NBA veteran P.J. Tucker.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
The 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his breakdown of the major deals.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.