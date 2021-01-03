Miles Bridges with an alley oop vs the Philadelphia 76ers
NEW YORK — Tony Romo will not be in the broadcast booth on the final day of the NFL regular season Sunday after being sidelined by “COVID-19 protocols,” the network said.CBS Sports posted the news with a short tweet on its “CBS Sports PR” Twitter feed on Saturday afternoon. No other information was provided.The network said that Boomer Esiason, who normally is in CBS’ New York studio for “The NFL Today," will team with Jim Nantz at SoFi Stadium calling the Cardinal-Rams game.Romo joins NBC's Al Michaels as a member of a network’s top announce crew to be sidelined this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Michaels did not do the Dec. 20 Browns-Giants game and missed last week's Titans-Packers game.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Rivers made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left and finished with 15 points to help the New York Knicks rally past the Indiana Pacers 106-102 on Saturday night.The Knicks have won three of four to pull to .500 after six games under new coach Tom Thibodeau. R.J. Barrett scored a team-best 25 points.Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with a career-high 33 points but had his shot blocked with less than a minute to go, which led to another basket by Rivers during an 11-0 run that helped seal the win. Indiana has lost two of three.It certainly had the sluggish feel of a post-holiday game.The Pacers struggled all night and New York couldn't put it away until the closing minutes. But the Knicks did just enough in the second half after trailing 51-50 at halftime.The Knicks opened the second half on a 16-5 scoring flurry to retake the lead and extend it to 66-56 with 7:35 left in the third quarter.Indiana answered with eight straight points to make it 75-73 with 2:31 left in the period and when Justin Holiday made a 3 to end the quarter, the score was tied at 82.Julius Randle broke the tie with a 3 to open the fourth, and the Knicks quickly pulled out to a 92-87 lead only to watch the Pacers charge back into a 96-93 lead, courtesy of Victor Oladipo's 3 with 6:35 left.Mitchell Robinson's basket started the 11-0 spurt that included Rivers' go-ahead shot and his crucial basket following the block with 35.3 seconds left.TIP-INSKnicks: Barrett apparently likes playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where he shot 4 of 5 on 3s in this one and is 7 of 8 from long range on the Pacers' home court. He is 0 for 21 on 3s in every other venue. ... Randle had his second straight double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. ... Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds. ... New York had a 51-32 rebounding edge and only allowed five offensive rebounds.Pacers: Brogdon was 6 for 6 from the field in the first quarter. The rest of his teammates made just four first-period baskets. He finished 7 of 10 on 3s. ... Domantas Sabonis had his sixth straight double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. ... Myles Turner had 17 points and one block. ... Indiana was 19 of 50 on 3s.HOLIDAY STARTPacers guard Aaron Holiday made his third start of the season and his second straight in place of injured forward T.J. Warren. Holiday didn't score, had two rebounds and one assist, but could see significant playing time with Warren out indefinitely. Indiana announced Thursday night that Warren, the team's top scorer last season, would have surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.UP NEXTKnicks: Complete a four-game road trip Monday at Atlanta.Pacers: Play their second road game of the season Monday at New Orleans.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Marot, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Canada advanced to the semifinals of the world junior men's hockey championship with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday. Goaltender Devon Levi posted a 29-save shutout and Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist for the host country. Connor McMichael scored into an empty net and defenceman Bowen Byram also scored for Canada at Rogers Place. The Canadians awaited the outcome of a later quarterfinal between the United States and Slovakia to know their semifinal opponent Monday. An American win would have Canada facing Russia on Monday, but the Canadians would draw the Slovaks in the event of them upsetting the U.S. Russia reached the semifinals with a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Germany, while Finland downed Sweden 3-2 to advance. Canada was the only team to go undefeated in the preliminary round at 4-0 to top Pool A. The Czech Republic (2-2) ranked fourth in Pool B. Nick Malik, who spend part of last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, stopped 22 shots in the loss. Canada led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from co-captains Cozens and Byram. The host country didn't dominate puck possession as it did in a 4-1 win over Finland to cap the round-robin, however. The Czechs battled hard for the puck to make Canada chase them, and often clogged the neutral zone to force the Canadians to jump and chase. But Canada's grinding forecheck in the third period shrunk the Czech Republic's chances of a comeback. Czech coach Karel Mlejnek pulled Malik for an extra attacker with five and a half minutes to play in regulation, but McMichael scored an empty-netter at 17:11. The Czech couldn't produce a power-play goal with less than two minutes to play when Quinton Byfield was penalized for hooking. Canada outshot the Czechs 11-6 in a scoreless, penalty-free second period. With a hard-working backcheck, Canadian forward Peyton Krebs prevented an odd-man Czech chance off a turnover late in the period. Levi played his busiest period of the tournament stopping all 12 shots he faced in the first. With eight attempts on Malik in the opening frame, Canada was outshot in a period for the first time in the tournament. But seconds after Adam Raska's interference penalty expired, Byram scored his first of the tournament squeezing a shot under Malik's right armpit at 11:39. Cozens scored Canada's first goal for the second time in as many games. Connor McMichael flipped the puck up ice to Cozens on a breakaway. The Buffalo Sabres prospect shovelled the puck between Malik's pads at 8:22. Byram and Cozens are alternating the captaincy in the absence of injured Kirby Dach. Canada was minus forward Alex Newhook, who injured his shoulder in the Finland game. Connor Zary centred a line with wingers Krebs and Cole Perfetti in Newhook's absence, and defenceman Jordan Spence also drew into the lineup. Cozens has a team-leading seven goals and six assists in five games. With 22 combined points from both the 2020 and 2021 world junior tournaments, Cozens ranks sixth all-time for Canada ahead of John Tavares (20) and behind Jason Allison (24). This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — The Browns have suddenly sprung another hole in their patchwork secondary.Already down several key players due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Browns said Saturday night they will also be without cornerback Kevin Johnson on Sunday against Pittsburgh as they try to end their long playoff drought.Johnson's late addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list means the Browns (10-5), who barely got to practice this week due to contact tracing protocols, will be missing five rotational defensive players when they host the Steelers (12-3).Earlier this week, the team ruled out top cornerback Denzel Ward, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith and safety Andrew Sendejo.An NFL spokesman said in an email that despite the flare-up in COVID cases, the status for Sunday’s game is unchanged.With Ward and Johnson out, the Browns will be without two of their top three cornerbacks. Robert Jackson, M.J. Stewart Jr. and Tavierre Thomas will all likely get significant playing time.Also, to help offset the loss of Johnson, the Browns elevated rookie cornerback A.J. Green from the practice squad.Cleveland will be missing some coaches as well.The team won't have offensive line coach Bill Callahan or assistant line coach Scott Peters. They were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday and won't be able to help the Browns try to lock up their first post-season berth since 2002.The losses of Callahan and Peters came after the team said wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea tested positive in advance of the dramatic regular-season finale. He'll be replaced by chief of staff Callie Brownson, who earlier this season became the first female to handle in-game sideline coaching duties in an NFL game.Assistant Ryan Cordell will take over for Callahan, the former Raiders and Nebraska coach in his first season with Cleveland. Callahan has been widely praised for his work with the Browns' front, which has helped the club become one of the league's best rushing teams.The Browns will return to the playoffs for just their second time in their expansion era with a win over their hated rivals, who will sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward and other starters.The Steelers, too, have issues with the virus as the team placed cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius March on the reserve list Saturday. Haden, who was drafted in the first round by Cleveland in 2010, will have to sit at least 10 days and will miss Pittsburgh's first-round playoff game.Those losses should help Cleveland's cause, but the Browns, who had just two abbreviated on-field indoor practices this week, are far from full strength.The Browns' thin secondary got a needed reinforcement as safety Karl Joseph was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.Unlike last week, the Browns will have their four leading receivers back. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were activated on Thursday. They were all ruled out against the New York Jets as high-risk after spending time around Goodson in the team's recovery whirlpools.Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant is also on the COVID list.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's plan to have a walk-through on Saturday was scrapped when the team closed its building — for the third time in four days — to conduct tracing. They held all their meetings virtually a day before their biggest game in nearly two decades.Stefanski was forced to improvise last week in New Jersey, holding a game day walk-through in a fifth-floor parking garage at the team's hotel.“It was like a wind tunnel out there,” guard Joel Bitonio said with a laugh Friday. "It was the first time we were in the huddle with most of the receivers that game at that time. It was one of those things where we just want to get used to the calls and make sure everybody is on the same page."It was definitely different. That will be one that we talk about a few years from now.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — John Wall scored 28 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 102-94 on Saturday despite playing without an injured James Harden.Harden, who sat out with a sprained right ankle, was not listed on the injury report and coach Stephen Silas did not mention his injury in his pregame availability. The team announced that he wouldn’t play about 38 minutes before the game was scheduled to begin.Wall, who sat out Houston's first two games because of COVID-19 contact tracing, missed all of last season and played just 32 games two years ago because of injuries. He scored 22 points in his Rockets' debut on Thursday after a trade from Washington to make him the first player to score 50 points in his first two games after an absence of at least two years since Michael Jordan did it in 2001, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.“I just put in a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this point," Wall said. “I couldn’t ask for a better start to be 2-0 in my first two games."Silas wasn't sure what to expect from Wall after being out for so long. But he has definitely been impressed.“Whatever expectations I had, he’s obviously exceeded them," he said.The Rockets scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 92-81 with about 8 1/2 minutes left. Eric Gordon led the team in that stretch, making a 3-pointer and three free throws.Sacramento ended a scoring drought of more than 3 1/2 minutes soon after that on an alley-oop dunk by Richaun Holmes.Both teams struggled to score after that as they combined to miss 10 shots in a row. Gordon finally made a shot for Houston with just less than five minutes to go, and Wall added a bucket a few seconds later to extend the lead to 96-83.Silas raved about his team's defence on Saturday and said without Harden's scoring prowess it was even more important to concentrate on that part of the game.“We really buckled down and played some defence," Silas said. “In order for us to be good we have to be good on defence. We can’t just outscore people."The Kings used an 8-2 run, capped by four points from Harrison Barnes, to get within 98-91 with less than a minute to go. But Christian Wood responded with a dunk to put the game out of reach.Harden had started Houston’s first three games this season and is averaging a league-leading 37 points with 11 assists.De’Aaron Fox had 23 points for the Kings, who lost to the Rockets for the second straight game after winning three of their first four games.“The guys should feel bad about the loss just like I do, losing is painful," coach Luke Walton said. “But they should also feel very good about how they are playing as a group.”He said they got stagnant offensively in the second half and was particularly disappointed in their lack of assists.“We only had 11 assists tonight as a team, which is awful," he said. “That’s not who we are as a group.”Wood had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Gordon added 21 points for Houston.The Kings cut the lead to two points on a 3-pointer by Buddy Hield with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Wall made four quick points after that to stretch the lead to 79-73.The Rockets were up by seven late in the third before Fox scored the last five points of the quarter to cut the deficit to 83-81 entering the fourth.TIP-INSKings: Barnes added 19 points with seven rebounds. ... Hield had 17 points and made five 3-pointers. ... Sacramento made 9 of 28 3-pointers.Rockets: Sterling Brown had 11 points and six rebounds. ... Houston made 13 3-pointers. .UP NEXTKings: Sacramento visits Golden State on Monday before playing seven straight home games.Rockets: Houston hosts Dallas on Monday night and will play four of its next five games at home.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsKristie Rieken, The Associated Press
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame basketball player and longtime NBA and college coach Paul Westphal. He died Saturday at the age of 70:“There may be just a handful of people who have as much influence and significance on the history of the Phoenix Suns. All he accomplished as a player and as a coach. Off the court, he was a gentleman, a family man, great moral character. He represented the Suns the way you want every player to represent your franchise.” — Jerry Colangelo, former Suns owner, in a statement.“He led by example. He didn’t change off of the court. It’s just a positive atmosphere that he exudes when he’s around. He always greets you with a pleasant smile. You always feel like you are a part of his clique. He’s somebody we can put on a pedestal.” — Eddie Johnson, retired Suns player, in a statement.“Paul Westphal was a Hall of Famer and one of the great all-around players of his era. His toughness, skill and intellect made him a key contributor on the Boston Celtics' 1974 championship team and a perennial All-Star with the Phoenix Suns. ... He will be remember for his generosity, leadership and love for the game, which defined his many years in the NBA.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.“My prayers and condolences go out to Cindy Westphal and their family on the passing of fellow Hall of Famer Paul. He was not only a great basketball player, but a great person. He will be missed.” — Rick Barry, Hall of Fame player, via Twitter.“The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Paul Westphal. `Westy’ created a storied legacy in the game of basketball as a Hall of Fame player, decorated coach and broadcast analyst. We are extremely grateful that a part of his incredible career was spent in Sacramento with the Kings.” — Sacramento Kings in a statement.“Paul Westphal. Loved this man. Incredible basketball player. Incredible guy. All my love to his entire family." — actor Adam Sandler via Twitter.“I’m so sad to hear that we lost Paul Westphal. I loved watching him play at USC and in Boston and Phoenix! I was blessed to have known him as Coach and as a man of God. He was one of my all time favourite people I’ve met in this business.” — Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics general manager, via Twitter.“Paul was as nice a person and as caring an individual as you will ever meet.” — USC coach Andy Enfield.“He had a lot of flash to his game which was really fun. He was a shot maker. They used to have the H-O-R-S-E games on CBS at halftime of the game of the week. Paul was one of the best players in the league participating in that H-O-R-S-E competition because he could use his left hand, he could use his right hand, he had all these spin shots. He was a really fun player to watch.” — Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors coach.The Associated Press