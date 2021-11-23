Miles Bridges with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, Clint Capela finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks closed a perfect five-game homestand with a 113-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, a 19-year old guard from Australia, had with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Luguentz Dort added 15 points. Oklahoma City was without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed his first game of
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown had 19 in his return from missing eight games with an injury and the Boston Celtics coasted by Houston 108-90 on Monday night, sending the Rockets to their 15th straight loss. Dennis Schroder added 18 points for Boston, which has won three straight and eight of 11. Al Horford had 11 points and 11 rebounds. It was Tatum’s fourth straight game with 30 or more points. Armoni Brooks had 17 points for Houston (1-16). No starter reached double-
Oklahoma needs to beat Oklahoma State to make the Big 12 title game ... and would play the Cowboys again.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth three-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 109-103 on Monday night. LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte win its last six of seven — including two over Washington in the last week. Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18