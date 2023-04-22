Milder weekend with increasing wind and rain

CBC

After an April snowstorm that wreaked havoc in Saskatchewan over the last two days, things mostly wound down Friday. Although the system had moved on from the northern part of the province and from parts of the west, many highways and roads in the south remained closed throughout Thursday. By late Friday afternoon, though, the province's road conditions website wasn't showing any road closures. While the storm system has done damage, experts say such storms are not uncommon at this time of year.