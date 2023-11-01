Milder weather coming: October 31 Omaha
The tropical system in the Caribbean now has higher chances of becoming a tropical storm or depression.
Better make room for more neighbours, Albertans. So many more.If the premier has it right, the province's population is on track to more than double in the time it will take my three-year-old to turn 30.And in this mid-century, 10-million-person future of Smith's telling, you can take trains from Banff to Calgary and then at high-speed onto Edmonton; we'll still get most of our power from natural gas yet also reach net-zero emissions, as the "greenest energy producer in the world"; our taxes wil
AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters aided by aircraft on Tuesday battled a wind-driven wildfire that damaged or destroyed at least nine buildings in rural Southern California and prompted authorities to order 4,000 residents to evacuate. Gusty Santa Ana winds spread the Highland Fire over 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers) of brushy hills near the Riverside County hamlet of Aguanga after it broke out Monday afternoon. Three structures were confirmed destroyed and six others were
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for P.E.I. in advance of Monday's early season snow, which is due to continue into the evening. There could be as much as five centimetres of snow in parts of the Island, in particular on high ground away from the water."It's not going to be uniform for everyone, which means you could be driving just fine and safely in your area and you move away from the coast and it becomes a little bit slippery on the roadway," CBC meteorologist Tina Simpk
If they breed, they will lose their ability to survive.
After a snowy start to the week, the next system threatens a more widespread snow over Atlantic Canada, along with strong winds, which could make for difficult travel and whiteout conditions
One infamous environmentalist had a bit of a rogue streak.
Halloween will be a treat for B.C., but a quick turnaround on Wednesday sees November ushered in by a moisture-laden system that will bring plenty of rain and mountain snow, and potentially freezing rain for some
“I thought there must have been a deer passing through who took a bite.”
The return of winter and winter driving can be a harsh reality. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman delivers some tips as we head into the snowy season.
Conservation officers are warning trick-or-treaters to use use extra caution in Whistler, B.C. tonight as a grizzly bear has been spotted in the community.The district municipality issued a public alert cautioning people to keep pumpkins and candy indoors in order to avoid attracting the bear.According to the alert, the bear had been removed from the community on Friday but has since returned.It is eating natural food and not indicating any aggressive behaviour, the alert states."We recognize Ha
It was the ninth “most wanted” lost species — a list that comprises over 2,000 species across 160 countries.
The mammal is native to Mexico and Central America, the zoo said.
Parkway officials closed an 8-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Asheville after visitors attempting to feed and hold a young bear.
Despite October's pleasant ending, November will be ushered in by a moisture-laden system, bringing plenty of rain and mountain snow, as well as a freezing rain potential for some
A concerned resident called the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station when they spotted a snake entangled in a Halloween decoration. See pictures of its rescue.
Here’s what you need to know before heading to the beach in the Miami area.
Has your car been getting pelted with acorns? Have you found yourself running through a hailstorm of walnuts with your hands protecting your head? Chances are the trees in your region are experiencing a mast year. Nut-bearing trees, like black walnuts, beeches and those acorn-producing oaks, have “on” and “off” years. “On” years, called mast years, see vigorous production of nuts across an entire species throughout a region. During mast years, a single oak can drop thousands of acorns, forcing y
