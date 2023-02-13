Mild winter changes plans of south-central Pa. businesses that bank on snow

CBC

Environment Canada has issued a series of public alerts Monday in anticipation of strong coastal winds and heavy snowfall along the Coquihalla Highway. A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is to blame for the forecast, which includes wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. The federal weather agency says gusts in these areas could reach up to 90 km/h before easing Monday night. They are expected to peak in the late afternoon and