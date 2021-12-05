Mild…Wind & Fire Danger East

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third round of the shootout to give the Wild a thrilling win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Brady Tkachuk’s second goal of the game came 51 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 6-5 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Jalen Hurts sprained his ankle last week against the New York Giants, and was limited in practice all week.
"We have one legend here, maybe he wants to fight with me."
The four College Football Playoff teams seem pretty straightforward. But what order will they be in?
Bronny James had a huge night leading both teams in scoring with 19 points as Sierra Canyon comfortably beat St. Vincent-St. Mary, 71-53, at The Chosen-1’s Invitational.
Seattle signed Adrian Peterson to its practice squad on Wednesday.
Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime to lift the Red Wings over the Islanders Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss.
Ben Roethlisberger has 14 touchdowns against 6 interceptions in 10 games this season.
Claude Humphrey played 13 seasons in the league for the Falcons and Eagles, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.
Javonte Green, along with four Charlotte Hornets players, all landed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Saturday.
Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is confident the best version of the Toronto Argonauts will be on the field Sunday in the East Division final.
In this week's edition of the NHL Power Five, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their ascent, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals remain as steady as ever, while the streaking New York Rangers crack the list for the first time this season.
The Cardinals are getting two of their offensive weapons back after a three-game absence.
Another day, another podium finish for Kaillie Humphries while former Canadian bobsleigh teammate Christine De Bruin medalled for a third consecutive weekend. Humphries, who now races for the United States, took the two-woman event on Sunday with Kaysha Love in Altenberg, Germany, posting a two-run time of one minute 54.10 seconds for her 28th World Cup win. "It's so exciting," Love said. "I was very excited to push for Kaillie, and I was hopeful that I could give her a chance for another podium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 11.1 seconds remaining in overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Eeli Tolvanen, Tanner Jeannot and Luke Kunin also scored, and Juuse Saros made 20 saves for Nashville, which has won two of its last three games. “We went out and had to come from behind again, but I thought we played pretty well in the third period, and it’s nice to see us be able to get the win from it,” Nashville coa
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 31 points apiece and the Boston Celtics rode a sizzling start to a 145-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Enes Freedom grabbed 15 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics, who made 14 of their first 15 shots and built a 21-point, first-half lead. CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Trail Blazers. Portland chipped away behind its bench before Boston took a 64-58 lead into halftime. Boston took control in the
The 36-hole event later this month could be the perfect opportunity for Tiger Woods to play for the first time after his car crash.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett has the records — and now he has an Atlantic Coast Conference championship to go along with it. Pickett’s ascent to a likely Heisman Trophy candidate and a prospective first-round NFL draft pick took another big step forward as he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 58-yard score, helping Pittsburgh defeat Wake Forest 45-21 on Saturday night and giving the Panthers their first ACC title. Along the way, Pickett set two passing rec