Mild Weekend With More Rain Sunday

Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders on Friday that the burning of fossil fuels must be stopped outright and a reduction or abatement in their use would not be enough to stop global warming. "We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels," Guterres said in a speech to the COP28 summit in Dubai. He urged fossil fuel companies to invest in a transition to renewable energy sources and told governments to help by forcing that change - including through the use of windfall taxes on industry profits.