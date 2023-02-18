Mild weekend with a mix of clouds and sun
Rain, ice and snow could complicate commute times across parts of southern Ontario through Friday.
Officials are investigating after a meteorite may have landed in south Texas, with residents reporting a loud explosion and their homes shaking.
'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.
Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province. The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement. The cold is expected to intensify th
VICTORIA — Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says the government will not renew licences for 15 open-net Atlantic salmon farms around British Columbia's Discovery Islands. Murray says the Discovery Islands area is a key migration route for wild salmon where narrow passages bring migrating juvenile salmon into close contact with the farms. She says in a news release that recent science indicates uncertainty over the risks posed by the farms to wild salmon. Open-net fish farms off B.C.'s coast have
At least 58 million Americans across 20 states are on alert for severe weather as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and a threat for tornadoes from Colorado to Alabama through Thursday. A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning for parts of Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, including Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Paducah, Kentucky. A new tornado watch was issued for parts of Mississippi, including Jackson, Meridian and Hattiesburg, which will remain in place until 5 p.m. local time.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre
Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil
Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.
Strong gusts and downpours are set to hit parts of the country as Storm Otto approaches.
Unusually warm weather and ocean waters are taking their toll along the west coast of Antarctica.
Wind turbine blades are hard to recycle because they're huge and sturdy. Veolia North America, a waste management company, is turning them into fuel.
New Brunswickers are joining Canada's carbon-tax rebate club. Residents of the province will begin receiving federal rebate cheques later this year after the federal government's carbon pricing system kicks in on July 1. Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday he will scrap his own provincially designed price on carbon effective on Canada Day, triggering the implementation of Ottawa's so-called backstop plan. That means quarterly federal rebate cheques adding up to more than $900 per year for a
Yasmeen Lari, an 82 year old architect, wants Pakistan to swap concrete for bamboo as it rebuilds from devastating floods.
Winter warnings line parts of Atlantic Canada as an incoming system threatens a prolonged period of ice and heavy snow.
A trio of rare sumatran tiger cubs, born at the Adelaide Zoo in December, are growing fast and feisty, according to their keepers.The unnamed three cubs, one male and two female, were born to mom Delilah on December 21.Footage from Zoos SA shows the cubs climbing all over Delilah, using her tail as a chew toy, and play-fighting with one another.“Delilah is such a doting mum,” senior keeper Arliah Hayward said. “She is very patient with them despite them using her as a kind of play equipment. Their little teeth and claws are getting pretty sharp now but she puts up with their biting and climbing."Hayward said the cubs are growing quickly, with each one developing their own personality.“The little boy is the most vocal of the threesome and is playful with keepers," Hayward said. “One of the girls, who has triangular markings on her head, has started to chuff to keepers and is very food obsessed. While the third cub, also a female, is extremely feisty!”Adelaide Zoo hopes that the tiger cubs will come out into their exhibit in April, after sticking close to their den for the first months of their life.The arrival of the three cubs is a significant addition to the population of the critically endangered tiger. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful
(Reuters) -Canada's Alberta province on Thursday offered to collaborate with the federal government to spur carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) investments, but only if Ottawa secures Alberta's consent on climate policies that impact oil and gas. In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said those policies include a proposed oil and gas emissions cap, clean power regulations and legislation to help workers retrain for green energy jobs.
They’ll be installed this spring as part of a $6.4 million state project.
The grand prize at the Montreal Lake Walleye Derby is $100,000 straight cash, but catching the heaviest walleye is no easy feat. Last year, there were more than 2,600 competitors in the derby on Montreal Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Saskatoon. A man from Cumberland House took home the grand prize after reeling in a walleye that weighed in at four pounds six ounces. Dean Henderson, a Montreal Lake Cree Nation vice-chief and event organizer, is hoping to have an even larger turnout for the
Ford Motor Co. has suspended production and halted shipments of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after a battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check. Production at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, has been stopped until at least the end of next week. The fire happened at an outdoor lot nearby in Dearborn where vehicles are held for quality checks.