Mild Spring weather brings the threat for heavy rain this week
An atmospheric river brought heavy snow to the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California on Tuesday, March 21.The snow caused low visibility on roads, Caltrans said, urging motorists to postpone travel if possible.The footage, posted to Twitter by Caltrans, shows State Route 2 covered in snow. Credit: Caltrans District 8 via Storyful
“It was more like an explosion that lit up the sky.”
After a sneak preview of mid-May weather on the weekend, temperatures in B.C. are set to fall back to Earth this week, giving residents a false start to the season.
Multiple rounds of unsettled weather will take aim as spring kicks off in Ontario, with rain in the south and another healthy shot of snow in northern sections.
A giant coronal hole, spotted Monday, is releasing rapid solar winds expected to reach Earth on Friday, March 24, causing more vibrant aurora borealis.
Tuesday is the first full day of spring, but that isn’t stopping parts of the country from California to the South from seeing wintry weather.
Four elk died after the shooting, wildlife officials said.
Another storm is here and another is on the way in California, and the beginning of spring will be cooler than usual for much of the country. Updates.
The man and his wife splashed water at the animal to scare it off, wildlife officials said.
In parts of California's Central Valley, farmlands are being used to soak up storm water and replenish depleted groundwater.
Officials say multiple fish species were swept up in the die-off, contributing to the massive number of dead fish in the river.
As the latest in a flood of atmospheric river events hit Souther California today, several local theme parks closed their gates. Magic Mountain shut down for the second time in as many months as winds associated with the current storm blasted a nearby peak with force equivalent to a Cat. 2 hurricane. Magic Mountain Truck […]
Rare waterfalls were observed in Gunlock State Park, Utah, after heavy rainfall brought flooding to the Santa Clara River.Video recorded by photographer RJ Hooper between Thursday, March 16, and Saturday, March 18, shows the impressive stream of water move through the iconic Utah red desert.Gunlock State Park officials said the waterfalls have only occurred a “few times in the last decade”.Park officials issued an updated advisory on Sunday, March 19, advising visitors that the area near the waterfalls was closed as crews removed debris. Credit: RJ Hooper via Storyful
Now that spring is officially underway, will Canada finally see more consistent warm weather?
Farmers in Agassiz, B.C. finally have a solution to their thousand-tonne problem. Agassiz farmer Gerald Struys says farms in the area accumulate about 1,200 to 1,400 tonnes of agricultural plastic every year — about the equivalent of 350 Asian elephants. "It's important to find a way to recycle [the plastic] because just dumping in a landfill isn't doing any good," said Struys, who is also the chair of the Kent Ag Plastics society. Agricultural plastic includes bale wrap and bunker covers used t
It’s the third snowiest year since 1946.
The Houston government has amended provincial cap-and-trade regulations to exempt Nova Scotia Power and ratepayers from $165 million in pollution payments — the paperwork needed to deliver a promise it announced last year. On Monday, the province said amendments to the cap-and-trade program regulations issued in a March 16 cabinet order effectively wipe 2.6 megatonnes of carbon emissions from Nova Scotia Power's account. That represents emissions from fossil fuels the company was forced to buy a
OTTAWA — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is emphasizing his call for stronger links between Ottawa and Alberta when it comes to environmental protection in the oilsands. Guilbeault repeated today his plan for a new body with federal and provincial members that would share information, especially on environmental emergencies like the releases from Imperial Oil's Kearl mine in Alberta. Guilbeault, in a letter last week to his provincial counterpart, Sonya Savage, spelled out what he
They’re the first twins born at the zoo in 30 years.
VILANOVA DE SAU, Spain (AP) — The medieval church of Sant Romà disappeared from view in the 1960s, when the town of Vilanova de Sau, an hour north of Barcelona, was flooded to create a reservoir. In the past three decades, its spectral belltower has broken the surface several times, serving as a punctual reminder of Spain’s fragile water resources. But today the church’s tower, its nave and the building’s foundations are all exposed. The bare, steep ridges of the Sau reservoir show how far its l