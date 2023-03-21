Mild Spring weather brings the threat for heavy rain this week

CBC

Farmers in Agassiz, B.C. finally have a solution to their thousand-tonne problem. Agassiz farmer Gerald Struys says farms in the area accumulate about 1,200 to 1,400 tonnes of agricultural plastic every year — about the equivalent of 350 Asian elephants. "It's important to find a way to recycle [the plastic] because just dumping in a landfill isn't doing any good," said Struys, who is also the chair of the Kent Ag Plastics society. Agricultural plastic includes bale wrap and bunker covers used t