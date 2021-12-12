Mild Finish to the Weekend

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Linus Ullmark had a remarkable 40-save effort and Brad Marchand paced the offence with a goal and an assist Saturday to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Ullmark has given up two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts, winning four of those games. He improved to 7-5-0. Charlie McAvoy, Curtis Lazar, and Connor Clifton, with his first of the season, also scored for Boston (14-8-2). The Bruins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and have gone seve