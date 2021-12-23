Mild and dry in the metro today, with mountain snow ramping up
Highs back in the 60s for Thursday in Denver. Mountain snow will ramp up by the evening.
Here's one thing every NHL team should be hoping is under their Christmas tree.
"These are the opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that you don’t get very many of as an athlete. You might only get one."
It appears the Rogers Centre is in for a major overhaul in the coming years.
Who doesn't love a good purple jersey?
A Canada vs. USA best-on-best classic and Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid playing together are just two of the things being stolen from hockey fans with no NHLers in Beijing.
Jonathan Taylor received the most fan votes in the 2022 Pro Bowl, and was one of seven Colts players to make the roster.
The NBA has postponed Toronto's game at Chicago on Wednesday night because the Raptors do not have the required eight players available.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says it appears the Calgary Flames intend to pull out of the multi-million dollar Event Centre arena complex project.
The AFC East and AFC North could be all but decided on Sunday.
After an injury derailed his chance in 2014 and with no NHLers competing for the second straight Games since Sochi, the door for Steven Stamkos to lead a Canadian team to an Olympic gold has all but closed.
Here are three matchups to target and two to avoid in Week 16.
The Bengals have just one player on their reserve/COVID-19 list, and have managed to mostly avoid a league-wide coronavirus surge.
The team is the first to adjust its policy to include children ages 5-11, who recently are able to be fully vaccinated.
Someone has to get in the playoffs as the NFC's No. 7 seed.
The Rush: COVID brings Joe Johnson out of retirement, gets bucket in Boston debut
OKLAHOMA CITY — Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his second career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 108-94 on Wednesday night. The 23-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., had the first triple-double by a Thunder player at home since Russell Westbrook during the 2018-19 season. Gilgeous-Alexander said his teammates told him he was closing in on the triple-double. He clinched it on a rebound with about a minute to go. “I c
The Chargers running back is pessimistic about being able to return for Week 16.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Expert Liz Loza check in on how Austin is feeling after hitting the COVID list. They also recap the Chargers' loss to the Chiefs and Donald Parham's injury. Liz and Austin rate the top waiver wire additions for Week 16 in a holiday themed game of Naughty or Nice. And Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox joins the show to talk about his fantasy team name, the Bills up and down season, and his gnarly hand after surgery. Dawson Knox launched an initiative called Knox Sox this season in partnership with For Bare Feet to raise money for P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaboration.
A Calgary hockey tournament that hosts teams from Canada, the U.S. and Europe has been cancelled. The Mac's U18AAA Tournament, which was scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. The 2021 tournament was expected to be the biggest yet, with 30 teams on the roster. Organizers say there were several reasons for the cancellation including advice from the provincial government, teams that weren't able to attend, volunteers pulling out due to COVID-19 safety concerns and t