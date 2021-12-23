Mild and dry in the metro today, with mountain snow ramping up

Yahoo Sports

Minty Bets gets you set for the final Thursday Night Football game of the year featuring the 49ers and Titans. Will the 49ers cover on the road? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.