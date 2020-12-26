Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal
DETROIT — Tom Brady was so dominant in Detroit that he could've left Ford Field at halftime to get his favourite chicken wings near the University of Michigan's campus and still made it back to fly to Florida with his team. Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007. “When we do play the way we’re capable of playing, we’re pretty tough to beat," Brady said. The Bucs (10-5) set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest post-season drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday. “We’ve been scratching and clawing every single year to make the tournament," said receiver Mike Evans, who was drafted by Tampa Bay six years ago. “It’s been a journey and we’re happy that we finally accomplished it." Tampa Bay rested Brady ahead 34-0, its largest halftime lead in franchise history. Brady was 22 of 27 for 348 yards with a mix of passes deep down the field and darts in traffic. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards. “When we can keep Tom standing, he’s going to deliver for us," coach Bruce Arians said. The 43-year-old Brady, who split time with Drew Henson in college, started his 298th game to tie Brett Favre's record for an NFL quarterback and played in his 300th game. The Lions (5-10) started the game without interim coach Darrell Bevell along with assistants on the defensive staff because of COVID-19 contact tracing. And they played much of the game without quarterback Matthew Stafford. He was questionable to play with hip and thumb injuries and then hurt his right ankle on the opening drive and did not return. Chase Daniel struggled to move the ball much for the Lions, who avoided getting shut out for the second time this season when Jamal Agnew returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel was replaced in the fourth by David Blough, an undrafted rookie last year. “It’s obviously tough when you’ve got a lot of coaches shifting around, but those guys did a great job of getting us ready," Blough said. “No one feels sorry for us.” BUCS BACKUP Tampa Bay's Blaine Gabbert threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gronkowski on his first snap, one play after Detroit running back D’Andre Swift fumbled, and a 22-yard pass to Evans later in the third quarter. RECORD WATCH Brady has thrown a franchise-record 36 touchdowns and set a personal record with 348 yards passing by halftime. Brady and Gabbert combined to throw a Bucs-record six touchdowns. Tampa Bay set team records in points (34) and yards (410) in the first half. Evans, who had 10 catches for 181 yards, scored twice to set a team record with 13 receiving touchdowns. FOR STARTERS The Bucs were outscored 59-7 in the opening quarter of their previous six games. It looked as if they might start slow again when Brady was sacked on third down of the opening drive. Detroit, though, negated the play by being offside. “There’s no doubt, their discipline or lack of, helped us tremendously,” Arians acknowledged. “I love what our guys did with that opportunity and went right down to score." After defensive end Everson Griffen was offside, Brady converted the ensuing third down with a short throw. He later went downfield to connect with Evans on a 33-yard throw and to perfectly loft a 33-yard touchdown pass over a defender and into Gronkowski's hands. Detroit wide receiver coach Robert Prince made his first big decision as head coach for the day on the ensuing drive when he had the offence with a fourth-and-1 at midfield. Alas, offensive tackle Taylor Decker was flagged for a false start and the Lions punted. “I’ve been involved in at least one loss like this," Prince said. “You can’t blame the defence for all of this. The offence has to stay on the field. If they can’t do that, it is going to wear the defence out." INJURY REPORT Bucs: S Mike Edwards hurt his hip during the game and didn't return.. CB Carlton Davis was inactive with a groin injury. Lions: Stafford left the game with an ankle injury after he was 2 of 3 for 17 yards on his only possession and was not available for comment after the game. UP NEXT Bucs host on Atlanta on Jan. 3. Lions host Minnesota on Jan. 3. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Larry Lage, The Associated Press
SHEFFIELD, England — Gylfi Sigurdsson produced a Merseyside top two in the Premier League by scoring a late goal for Everton in its 1-0 win over last-place Sheffield United on Saturday.The Iceland midfielder beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a low shot from inside the area in the 80th minute following some good buildup play involving Abdoulaye Doucoure and Bernard.Everton jumped into second place above Leicester and Manchester United, after their 2-2 draw earlier Saturday. Everton is two points behind rival Liverpool, which plays at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.Everton has won its last four games, despite having key players injured such as Lucas Digne and James Rodriguez. Brazil forward Richarlison was also missing against Sheffield United while he followed concussion protocols.It is Everton's second four-win streak of the season, with the team also picking up a maximum of 12 points from its opening four games to be the early league leader.Sheffield United has lost 13 of its 15 league matches this season and is only the third club in top-flight history to be without a win after Boxing Day, after Burnley in 1889-90 and Bolton in 1902-03.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will try to earn a playoff spot without starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, who will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets after testing positive for COVID-19.Cleveland can potentially lock up its first post-season berth since 2002 with a win, but Goodson is on the COVID-19 list and and his playing status for the season finale on Jan. 3 against Pittsburgh is also in question.Per current NFL rules, any player testing positive has to stay out at least 10 days before being eligible to return. Of course, that also depends on the player’s health.The Browns (10-4) did get some good news as starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills was activated Saturday from the COVID-19 list after being placed there Thursday due to close contact with a person outside the team. Wills never tested positive.After learning of Goodson's result, the Browns delayed their flight to the New York area to do contact tracing. The team had been scheduled to leave Cleveland at 2:45 p.m., but players were told to stay home until the tracing was finished.The Browns are close to ending the NFL's current longest playoff drought. They'll do so with a win Sunday and a loss by Indianapolis, Miami or Baltimore.Goodson has done a nice job solidifying Cleveland's linebacking corps after the team chose not to re-sign veterans Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey. Goodson has started all 14 games and been credited with 91 tackles (59 solo), made two interceptions and provided leadership for coach Kevin Stefanski.“He’s definitely the emotional leader of the defence,” Stefanski said after a win this month over Tennessee. “You hear him before you see him. He rallies the guys at practice and during the games. He’s making big plays in these ball games to help us win.”Rookie Jacob Phillips could start in place of Goodson, and linebacker Mack Wilson will likely get more snaps after being benched last week.Wills is an important part of an offensive line that's taken some hits lately.Starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second game in a row with a sprained ankle and the Browns lost versatile lineman Chris Hubbard for the season with a knee injury suffered in a win over the Giants last week. Rookie Nick Harris will make his first career start in Teller's spot.The Browns also elevated centre Javon Patterson from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.Like numerous NFL teams, the Browns have been dealing with positive cases for most of the season. Defensive star Myles Garrett missed two games after contracting the virus. He said last week he was still struggling with lingering effects from the illness and continued to undergo breathing treatments.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
LEICESTER, England — Leicester came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Manchester United and stay ahead of its opponent in the Premier League on Saturday.Bruno Fernandes looked to be sending United to its seventh straight away win when he scored in the 79th minute, moving onto 10 goals in his first full season in the league.If the visitors had held on, they would have jumped above Leicester, but Jamie Vardy met a cross from substitute Ayoze Perez with a shot that was drifting off target before deflecting into the net off the outstretched leg of United substitute Axel Tuanzebe in the 85th.Everton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United later Saturday lifted the team from Merseyside into second place and a point above Leicester, which dropped to third, with Man United fourth.“Disappointed we didn’t win today," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “because we had loads of big chances and we could’ve finished it off.”Solskjaer was likely referring to Marcus Rashford, who squandered two clear-cut chances either side of his 23rd-minute opener at King Power Stadium.Fernandes set that goal up by stretching out to flick the ball to Rashford, who slotted home a low finish. But the Portugal playmaker was at fault for Leicester’s first equalizer by giving up possession sloppily in his own half, leading to Harvey Barnes firing home a left-footed shot from outside the area.“Marcus Rashford had a chance early on," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said, "but I thought over the first half we were the better team. Bit of luck went against us and Vardy does what he does, he’s a top-class finisher.“I thought it was the least we deserved.”Leicester is three points behind Liverpool, which hosts West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.United defender Victor Lindelof came off with a recurrence of a back injury midway through the second half.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says the team isn’t ruling out a reunion with Ryan Zimmerman after acquiring slugger Josh Bell to play first base this week.The Nationals acquired Bell, a 2019 All-Star, from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday for two pitching prospects, and Bell was introduced to Washington reporters on a video call Saturday.Rizzo praised the switch-hitting Bell for his talent and his makeup, saying the 28-year-old “exemplifies everything we’re trying to do here in Washington.” Bell batted .277 with 37 homers and 116 RBIs but struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.“This fulfills a big part of our wish list in getting this middle-of-the-lineup bat,” Rizzo said.It also leaves the door open for Zimmerman to return after the 36-year-old opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about his family’s safety amid the pandemic. He told The Washington Post this month he would like to return in 2021 for a 16th big league season -- the previous 15 have all been with the Nationals.The righty-hitting first baseman batted .257 with six home runs for the 2019 World Series champions“The acquisition of Josh Bell isn’t going to prohibit us from looking for a good right-handed hitter that comes off the bench or plays multiple positions,” Rizzo said.“We still haven’t ruled out a Zim reunion,” he added. “That skillset still fits on our roster.”Bell said he was hardly bothered to be traded on Christmas Eve. He got a call from Pirates general manager Ben Cherington while working out with his father, and after the deal went public, the stream of congratulations from friends and family about his move to a contender gave the holiday even more of a festive feel.“A lot of smiles,” Bell said.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
LONDON — Arsenal finally lifted the gloom surrounding the club and beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday, with a strong performance from younger players, as the Gunners won their first Premier League match in nearly two months.A calmly taken penalty from Alexandre Lacazette, a sensational free kick from Granit Xhaka and a bizarre goal from Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal all three points at Emirates Stadium.But it was a nervy finish for the hosts as Chelsea got a consolation goal from Tammy Abraham in the 85th minute after initially being flagged for offside. The visitors were then awarded a penalty a few minutes later, but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Jorginho's shot in injury time.Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he could feel the energy on the team bus before the match.“I said to them we have to take this opportunity now,” he said. “It’s a really important win for us."We needed the points for sure and we did it against one of the best teams in the league in a convincing way."Arsenal moved to 14th place with 17 points after the team’s worst start to a season in decades.“Yeah, it’s a start, isn’t it? We needed that today,” left back Kieran Tierney said. “We’ve had a few bad results this season. But we started on the front foot today.”The victory at Emirates Stadium, which was empty because of coronavirus restrictions, eased pressure on Arteta.“Relieved and proud of the players for the performance they put it,” Arteta said when asked how he felt. “And to give something back to the fans who I can imagine have been very disappointed.”It was Arsenal’s first league win since Nov. 1 against Manchester United. And the Gunners did it with a combination of senior players and youth, who showed verve and creativity going forward.Arteta picked young players to start, including Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka, and the team shined throughout the match.“It was a really good mixture of senior players and young players that we have. I think they were really, really good,” Arteta said.Part of Arsenal's team selection was forced upon the manager with central defender Gabriel having to self-isolate for three matches because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Two other Brazilians, David Luiz and Willian, were absent because they were feeling unwell. And Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among the substitutes as he recovers from a right calf injury.Prior to the victory against Chelsea, Arsenal was winless in its last seven league matches with five defeats and two draws.Chelsea, on the other hand, didn’t seem to turn up for the majority of the match, even though the club could have temporarily moved up to second in the league with a win. The Blues dropped down to seventh with 25 points.“The first half was certainly our worst performance of the season,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “I’m concerned about what’s at the bottom of it, but I’m not sure if it’s complacency.”Arsenal started brightly and within 40 seconds, Martinelli was unmarked in the penalty area but scuffed his shot. It was a sign of things to come.As halftime approached, Tierney ran past Reece James in the penalty area and went over. Television replays showed that James clipped the back of Tierney’s left foot, with the Arsenal defender appearing to go to ground easily.“I felt contact and I went down but I haven’t seen it back,” Tierney said.But VAR confirmed that it was a foul, and Lacazette stepped up, ran up to the ball, stopped for a moment and then sent goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way in the 34th.Lacazette, who is Arsenal’s top scorer in all competitions this season with six, celebrated by wiping his brow in relief and grinning from ear to ear.Just before halftime, Saka was chopped down by N’Golo Kante for a free kick. Xhaka, just back from a three-match ban for violent conduct, hovered over the ball before sending a stunning, curling free kick over the Chelsea wall with his left foot and into the top corner in the 44th.Chelsea tried to gain a foothold at the start of the second half after making a double substitution, but it was short-lived.Saka found his way down the right and only he will know whether he meant it as a shot or a cross. But the ball confused Mendy and sailed over his head to bang in off the inside of the post in the 56th.When asked if he meant it as a shot, Saka simply said with a smile: “Of course man.”Chelsea showed spirit at the end, but it was too little, too late. Lampard said his players weren't running and sprinting enough for large periods of the match.“Not a good enough first half, a better second half but it was too late by that point,” he said. “It was certainly a lethargic approach in the first half."And the penalty miss from Jorginho energized the Arsenal defenders for the five minutes of injury time to see out the match.“It would have been a longer five minutes if that penalty went in,” Tierney said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsFrank Griffiths, The Associated Press
With his job increasingly on the line after an alarming start to the season, Mikel Arteta placed his faith in Arsenal's kids to get the team out of trouble.They delivered for their under-pressure manager.Powered by two 19-year-olds — Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka — and a 20-year-old in Emile Smith Rowe making his first start in the Premier League this season, Arsenal produced its best performance in some time to beat Chelsea 3-1 and lift some of the gloom over Emirates Stadium on Saturday.Arteta had billed the coming week, starting with the visit of Chelsea, as a “crucial” period that would determine which direction Arsenal was heading this season.There was even some mischievous talk by Arsenal's rivals and critics of Arteta's team being in a relegation fight, given that it had lost five of the last seven league games — drawing the other two — to slip to 15th in the 20-club league.A first league victory in nearly two months was vital, therefore, to boost Arsenal players' fragile confidence — even if it only lifted them into 14th place.“We needed that. We needed to give the fans something,” Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney said. “It's something to build on.”It took 90 minutes for the scrutiny that was hovering over Arteta to drift toward his Chelsea counterpart, Frank Lampard.That's three losses in the last four league games for Chelsea, which has dropped to seventh place and whose identity — and best lineup — is increasingly hard to decipher. Lampard oversaw a spending spree of nearly $300 million in the summer transfer window and knows the pressure is on to win trophies this season.“I’ll take responsibility on the outside," Lampard said, “but the players also have to take responsibility.”A penalty by Alexandre Lacazette, earned by a foul by Reece James on Tierney, and a stunning free kick by Granit Xhaka put Arsenal 2-0 ahead at halftime, before Smith Rowe and Saka combined for the latter to loft a shot — or was it a cross? — off the far post and into the net.Playing only his third game in the Premier League, Rowe Smith — who spent the second half of last season on loan at second-tier Huddersfield — was a sensation in central midfield and Martinelli again impressed with his energy on the left wing after starting in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aside from scoring, Saka also earned the foul from which Xhaka converted the free kick.UNITED STREAK ENDSManchester United's perfect away record is over, though it needed a late own-goal to end it.Substitute Axel Tuanzebe unwittingly deflected a shot from Jamie Vardy into his own net in the 85th to gift Leicester a 2-2 draw at home to United. The result kept Leicester above United in the standings after they started the day in second and third place.Bruno Fernandes set up Marcus Rashford for the opener, made a sloppy mistake that led to Harvey Barnes equalizing, then scored himself in the 79th to put United back in the lead.United had won its first six away games of the campaign.EVERTON SECONDThe draw between Leicester and Man United gave Everton the chance to move above both of them — and into second place — by beating Sheffield United, and Carlo Ancelotti's team took its opportunity.Gylfi Sigurdsson scored in the 80th minute to earn Everton a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, which remains in last place and still without a victory after 15 games.Everton has won four straight games in the league — just like how the team opened the season — and ensured there's a Merseyside top two.EASY FOR CITYManchester City continues to toil away in the shadow of the top four, picking up wins and clean sheets without particularly impressing.A routine 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the pouring rain at Etihad Stadium was secured by goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres either side of halftime and lifted City to fifth place.It was City's fifth clean sheet in its last six matches, with manager Pep Guardiola eschewing flair to guarantee results after the team's slow start to the season.VILLA SOARINGAston Villa had far too much for Crystal Palace in its 3-0 home win, despite playing the whole second half with 10 men after Tyrone Mings collected a second yellow card just before halftime.Hard-working Villa striker Ollie Watkins played a part in all three goals, scored by Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi. Villa has picked up 10 points from a possible 12 this month.Southampton had two second-half goals ruled out by VAR in a 0-0 draw at Fulham in the day's other match.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has restructured the contract for Trevor Harris, keeping the starting quarterback with the squad through 2022.The team says the restructured contract helps the club meet salary-cap requirements.Harris signed with Edmonton last year and was named the club's most outstanding player. He set playoffs records for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3 per cent) in an East semifinal win over Montreal. Edmonton lost to Hamilton in the East final.Prior to Edmonton, Harris spent four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016-18)."Knowing what dollar amount he'd be at allows us to start planning accordingly for the rest of the team. We're very fortunate to have a player like Trevor whose character and team-first attitude is even better than his outstanding play on the field," Edmonton general manager Brock Sunderland said in a statement.Meanwhile, Edmonton extended the contracts of 13 players on Saturday, highlighted by Canadian defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng.The Wilfrid Laurier University product was Edmonton's rookie of the year and top Canadian in 2018 and 2019.“Kwaku is a rare ratio breaker who has produced at a high level from the moment he stepped on the field for us in Edmonton," Sunderland said. "He’s been a consistent stalwart for us and has had some NFL interest because of it." EXTENSIONS FOR TICATS EXECSThe Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended the contracts of senior directors of personnel and co-managers of football operations Drew Allemang and Shawn Burke.The deals come two days after the Ticats extended the contract of head coach Orlondo Steinauer.Allemang has been part of the Ticats' front office for 12 seasons. The Hamilton native has been assistant general manager, director of Canadian scouting, co-ordinator of Canadian player development and co-ordinator of football operations.Burke, a native of Guelph, Ont., has served as assistant GM, director of football operations, director of football administration and director of community relations and communications.“Drew and Shawn are two very bright and diligent football executives who both have a superb work ethic,” Ticats chief executive officer Scott Mitchell said in a statement. “They are also just great people who have spent their entire careers in the Tiger-Cat organization and have excelled in every role they have been in." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.The Canadian Press
Now this is a week NFL fans can truly celebrate.First off, it appears the league will complete the 2020 portion of the schedule on time and with no cancellations. Secondly, there are only two games in Week 16 that have no post-season implications.Plus, there's pro football on four straight days, starting with New Orleans clinching the NFC South by beating Minnesota 52-33 as Alvin Kamara tied the NFL record with six touchdowns rushing. The weekend concludes with the AFC East champion Bills — how sweet that must sound in Western New York — getting a chance to stomp on their tormentors, the Patriots on Monday night.“This week is what all of that’s about,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says. “It’s to get to this point, being a championship opportunity, continuing to pose each game that we play as a championship opportunity so we’re practicing that mentality so that when we get here, we do exactly that again. So hopefully, all of the lessons stick, and we carry on.”Los Angeles Rams (9-5) at Seattle (10-4)The Seahawks will clinch their first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory. It would be the fifth division title for Seattle since Carroll’s arrival in 2010.“We have finished well in our season,” he says. “We finished with a lot of good wins at the end of the year, and this is another opportunity to demonstrate that we get it and we know what we’re doing. Philosophically, we’re tight and connected, and that we can go out and perform like we’re capable against a really great football team. So nothing changes.”The Rams have won five of their past six against Seattle while averaging nearly 32 points per game, and would clinch a third playoff berth in four seasons under Sean McVay with a win. But they come off a stinker of a loss to the Jets.Saints 52, Vikings 33, FridayKamara became the first player since 1929 to score six touchdowns on the ground in one game in the Saints' victory that gave them a fourth consecutive division crown. At 11-4, they still have a shot at the top overall NFC seed.Kamara scored on runs of 40, 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards as he equaled the achievement of Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers. Kamara rushed for 155 yards.Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from contention.Indianapolis (10-4) at Pittsburgh (11-3)Lots riding here, too.The Steelers, the first team to lose three straight following an 11-0 start since the 1969 Rams, still win the AFC North by beating the Colts or a loss by Cleveland to the Jets. Pittsburgh has won six in a row in this series, but these Steelers are reeling. They do have a sack in an NFL-record 71 straight games and have sacked Philip Rivers 15 times during seven games while he played for the Chargers.Indianapolis has won five of six and can earn a post-season berth with a victory and a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. Rivers needs one touchdown pass to tie Dan Marino (420) for fifth on the career list. Rivers has had two or more TD passes in five straight games.Tennessee (10-4) at Green Bay (11-3)The Titans need a win to clinch a playoff berth for a third time in four seasons. Tennessee also can clinch with a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. The Titans grab their first AFC South title since 2008 with a win and a loss by the Colts.Tennessee is 3-0 against the NFC North this season. In NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, it has a prime weapon. Henry has a career-high 1,679 yards rushing and 15 touchdown runs. He's the fourth player in NFL history to run for 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in back-to-back seasons.The Packers already have clinched the NFC North and earn the conference's top seed and only bye with a win while the Rams beat or tie Seattle. Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 40 TD passes with only four picks, while his main target, Davante Adams, has 14 TD catches.Atlanta (4-10) at Kansas City (13-1)Not only are the Chiefs division champs for the fifth successive season, they could match the Packers (2011) for the best regular season by a reigning Super Bowl champion. A win gives them the coveted AFC opening-round bye.The Chiefs also could tie the longest regular-season win streak in franchise history with their 10th straight. Kansas City has never won 14 games in a season.While Matt Ryan completed passes to 11 receivers against the Bucs, his main target with Julio Jones hobbled is Calvin Ridley. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards.The Lions (5-10) started the game without interim coach Darrell Bevell along with assistants on the defensive staff because of COVID-19 contact tracing.San Francisco (5-9) at Arizona (8-6), SaturdayAn NFL first: The game will air nationally on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and Amazon’s other services. The game will also be broadcast in Arizona’s and San Francisco’s home markets.Arizona is trying for its fifth season sweep over San Francisco in the past six seasons, as well as holding on to the final NFC wild-card spot.The Niners are playing a road game at their temporary home in Arizona after being forced out of their home stadium because of coronavirus rules. San Francisco lost its two home games at State Farm Stadium.Miami (9-5) at Las Vegas (7-7), SaturdayAs the Raiders have plunged almost out of playoff contention, Miami has compiled some impressive numbers. Last year the Dolphins allowed an NFL-worst 30.9 points per game. This season they’re allowing 18.4 per game, the league’s lowest average. The Dolphins have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. Cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with nine interceptions, more than nine teams, and Miami has allowed 16 TDs passing after giving up a league-high 39 last year.The Raiders are 2-5 at home in their first year in Las Vegas and can tie a franchise record for home losses in a season with a sixth. They've lost four of five following a 6-3 start and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Ravens win.Cleveland (10-4) at New York Jets (1-13)Now that the Jets have their victory, and presumably blew their chance for the top overall draft pick, can they pull off another mammoth upset? Cleveland, which won at the Meadowlands last Sunday vs. the Giants, has numerous scenarios to get into the post-season on Sunday, but must win.The Browns are on the verge of their first playoff appearance since 2002, the NFL’s current longest drought. Their 10 wins under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski match the franchise’s most since its 1999 expansion return.New York Giants (5-9) at Baltimore (9-5)The Giants barely hang on to playoff hopes, and Baltimore likely needs to win out — and still might be left out. Look for the Ravens to run the ball, having rushed for at least 100 yards in 37 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history, and to be ballhawks: Baltimore leads the league with 25 forced fumbles and ranks second with 12 fumble recoveries.New York hopes to have Daniel Jones back at quarterback.Carolina (4-10) at Washington (6-8)A win in his first game coaching against the team he led to the 2015 NFC title — and which fired him in 2019 — would give Washington's Ron Rivera the NFC East crown if the Giants lose to Baltimore. But the headlines rarely have been good out of D.C., and this week quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for violating league COVID-19 protocols.The Panthers have lost eight of their past nine. On Monday, they fired general manager Marty Hurney, who could wind up in Washington.Philadelphia (4-9-1) at Dallas (5-9)Both NFC East teams are hanging on in hopes Washington slumps, though the loser here can't make the post-season —which, given their records shouldn't even be in the conversation.A Cowboys loss will mean their first losing record in NFC East games since 2011. Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts has given the offence a boost in his two starts.Buffalo (11-3) at New England (6-8), Monday nightThe division-champion Bills can be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000. The 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record. The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999.“To go against a division opponent and be able to beat them both times, that’s a big deal,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I guess this year’s the year of breaking streaks or whatever. So I hope that’s the case.”Chicago (7-7) at Jacksonville (1-13)Jacksonville has lost 13 in a row, tying the longest skid in team history. The Jaguars have allowed at least 24 points in each of those 13 games, an NFL record.While the Jaguars now are in position for the top overall draft pick (Trevor Lawrence?), the Bears still can make the post-season. They need help, specifically Arizona losing.Denver (5-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)Not much to recommend this game except the opportunity to watch Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. LA has won two in a row and Herbert's rapid maturing on the NFL level is encouraging.Denver has had one of the most injured rosters all season, and now gets to see former star defensive back Chris Harris Jr on the other side.Cincinnati (3-10-1) at Houston (4-10)The Bengals looked like a professional team in handling Pittsburgh on Monday night after losing five straight. Unfortunately, the development of top overall draft pick Joe Burrow was curtailed by his midseason knee injury, but the future looks less stark than in Houston.While QB Deshaun Watson is having a solid enough season, the Texans are one of the NFL's biggest disappointments and are searching for a new head coach.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press