Mike Yastrzemski's solo home run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mike Yastrzemski drills a solo home run to right field to give the Giants a 1-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories