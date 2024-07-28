Mike Yastrzemski's RBI triple
Mike Yastrzemski hits a ball off the right-field wall for an RBI triple to open the scoring for the Giants
Mike Yastrzemski hits a ball off the right-field wall for an RBI triple to open the scoring for the Giants
Sorry, Rose Bowl. We’ve found a better sunset.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
The Rays are receiving a trio of minor-league players in return for the former ALCS MVP.
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
Groh got what he wanted: Malik Nabers on the Giants.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
Start or sit? Improve your process and navigate your most difficult lineup decisions with this advice.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.