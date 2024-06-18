Mike Yastrzemski's RBI triple
Mike Yastrzemski triples on a sharp fly ball to right field and sends home Jorge Soler to give the Giants a 1-0 lead in the 4th frame
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Betts was hit in his hand with a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
With the series back in Boston, the Celtics will aim to close out the Mavericks and secure their 18th championship in franchise history.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series began with Florida eliminating NC State in the opener.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
Former LSU coach Les Miles is suing the school for vacating 37 wins that made him ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
"Tank" showed his old form in his first fight in 14 months.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.