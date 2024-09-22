Mike Tomlin talks with Omar Ruiz ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Chargers 'NFL GameDay Morning'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with NFL Network's Omar Ruiz ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with NFL Network's Omar Ruiz ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain last week in the Chargers' win over the Panthers.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to discuss their favorite matchups to watch for NFL Week 3.
Herbert did not miss a snap after injuring the ankle during their Week 2 win over Carolina.
Broncos fans eager to greet Russell Wilson in his return to Denver might be in for disappointment.
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "extremely comfortable" in the event that backup Justin Fields would need to start on Sunday.
Wilson's calf injury was deemed too severe to allow him to make his Steelers debut Sunday.
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
Fautanu, a first-round pick out of Washington, suffered a knee injury during practice on Friday.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
Verstappen's lead is 52 points with six races to go.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman talk Michigan’s win against USC, Oklahoma's loss to Tennessee and more.
This college football season is still devoid of major upsets, but some teams have played tougher schedules than others.
Drake London scored a big touchdown on Monday. Neither he, the Falcons nor the NFL are happy with what he did next.
Chase believed officials should have called a hip-drop tackle penalty on the play.
Oklahoma made a quarterback switch during the loss.
No. 12 Utah won its first official Big 12 conference game, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State with an oppressive defense and tough running game.
James Madison stunned previously undefeated North Carolina, blowing out the Tar Heels, 70-50, in Chapel Hill.
Clark has set scoring, attendance and ratings records and has the Fever in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Can she lead Indiana to a playoff upset next?
Mullings scored the go-ahead TD with 37 seconds left.
USC's Woody Marks made a heck of a play to take the football from Grant.