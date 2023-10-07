Mike McDaniel talks about trading for Chase Claypool

The Canadian Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson criticized coach Ron Rivera's team for playing with “no intensity or fire" in a 40-20 loss Thursday night to the Chicago Bears, a club that hadn’t won a game in nearly a full year. The latest poor showing for the Commanders, in front of a national primetime audience, to boot, also was too much for some of the home fans to take, apparently, and so it came, appropriately, with a soundtrack of boos. In the fourth quarter, a chant o