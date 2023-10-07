Mike McDaniel talks about trading for Chase Claypool
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel discusses the decision that went into trading for Chase Claypool and why he thinks the wide receiver will be a good addition to the locker room.
TORONTO — Wynton McManis returned an interception 83 yards for a touchdown as Toronto defeated the Edmonton Elks 35-12 on Friday night in the Argonauts' 150th anniversary game. Toronto celebrated the occasion by bringing back many notable former Argos. Among them were quarterbacks Ricky Ray, Condredge Holloway, Damon Allen, receivers Raghib (Rocket) Ismail, Chad Owens, Terry Greer and Derrell (Mookie) Mitchell, running back Bill Symons and Grey Cup-winning head coach Bob O'Billovich. The Argos a
White shirt and black coffee, a film noir match made in heaven. That is, until, you spill it. Luckily, here's a tip to help get that pesky stain out.
Despite being in his second year in the NFL, 49ers' QB Brock Purdy is driving a Toyota and still shares rent with a roommate in the Bay Area.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offence. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursda
Brandin Cooks should add something to the Cowboys offense, but so far they don’t know how to use him.
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
NFL Week 5 picks: Previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants, the 49ers-Cowboys Game of the Week, two big upsets and all the rest
Over the years that Kayla Nicole dated the football star, she and Mahomes became very close, with Nicole even serving as her bridesmaid.
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
Need to dig deep in Week 5? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has you covered with his sleeper picks for the slate.
The Blue Jays face a number of pressing questions this winter after another disappointing end to their season.
The Princess of Wales attended a Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Hull
Hill says only Dolphins can stop the Dolphins offense.
After finishing their 2023 season on a sour note, the Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of work to do in the offseason.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson criticized coach Ron Rivera's team for playing with “no intensity or fire" in a 40-20 loss Thursday night to the Chicago Bears, a club that hadn’t won a game in nearly a full year. The latest poor showing for the Commanders, in front of a national primetime audience, to boot, also was too much for some of the home fans to take, apparently, and so it came, appropriately, with a soundtrack of boos. In the fourth quarter, a chant o
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is the favorite for the Calder Trophy, but this is a strong rookie class.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
Each of the NHL's divisions boasts at least two credible Stanley Cup contenders.