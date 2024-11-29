Mike McCarthy shares importance of first win at home in 2024
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addresses the media after a win on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addresses the media after a win on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.
Drew Lock stood little chance against an aggressive Cowboys defense in his first start for the Giants.
DeVito was sacked four times during the Giants' Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Giants are coming off a 30-7 loss to the Bucs in DeVito's first start since replacing Daniel Jones.
The 2025 draft is loaded at a position the Cowboys need. The Packers lucked out when their former QB decided to leave. The Saints might be bad at the right time to land a generational talent with a connection to the area.
A fake punt? The Texans weren't surprised.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look at what a path to fixing the Dallas Cowboys would look like and recap the Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia moved into first place in the NFC East with a huge showdown with Washington looming.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
The Cowboys' injury woes aren't getting better.
Here's a look at the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
Matt Eberflus believes the Bears handled the end of Thursday's game "the right way" and accepted blame for another disappointing loss.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 4 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 14.
We're getting a trio of games on Turkey Day. Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen breaks 'em down.
The Lions home crowd went crazy, even though the play lost yardage.
Daniel Jones requested his release from the Giants after losing his starting job to Tommy DeVito earlier this month.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein & Frank Schwab discuss the ongoing running back renaissance in the NFL and whether it’s time to reconsider how running backs are valued before diving into the latest quarterback news and previewing the Thanksgiving games.
Demarcus Robinson will play with the Rams in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon after all.
Alabama A&M retracted a statement regarding football player Medrick Burnett Jr.'s death after discovering he is still alive.
The Patriots didn't buy into late-stage draft nitpicking last spring. There's a tone change inside the Browns organization regarding their starting QB situation. And Broncos coach Sean Payton knew exactly what he was doing.