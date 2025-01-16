Mike McCarthy interviewing for Bears HC vacancy 'The Insiders'

Yahoo Sports

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Titus react to the Nuggets sluggish start this season and whether they should weigh a trade to bring Zach LaVine to Denver. Then, Vince and Dan break down why the Sixers are so bad and Dan explains his reasoning for a full rebuild in Philadelphia. Later, Vince and Ice Young react to Draymond Green’s reluctance for the Warriors to strengthen ahead of the trade deadline.