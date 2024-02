The Canadian Press

Jeff Hafley is leaving his job as Boston College's head coach to become the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator. The Packers announced Wednesday night that Hafley will take over for Joe Barry, who was fired last week after three seasons as Green Bay's defensive coordinator. Hafley went 22-26 at Boston College in four seasons, including a 7-6 mark this past season with a Fenway Bowl victory over SMU. “I loved my four years at Boston College,” Hafley said in a statement released by the school