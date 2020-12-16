Mike Evans on the fantasy playoff hot list for week 15
Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans has a favourable matchup in week 15 against the Falcons, who have allowed the second most fantasy points to the position since Raheem Morris took over in Atlanta.
Ralph Hasenhuttl was only a few weeks into his tenure at Southampton when a giant poster appeared outside the club’s St. Mary’s Stadium.“Welcome to Ralphampton,” read the poster — a play on words by a sponsor, sure, but also a portent to the stunning effect that Hasenhuttl would soon have on a south coast team which, somewhat improbably, is threatening to break into English soccer’s established elite.After more than a third of the Premier League, Southampton sits in third place in the standings — behind only Liverpool and Tottenham — and is under the radar no more.Not when the team is producing the kind of eyebrow-raising stats that prove this start to the season is no fluke. Hasenhuttl vowed to push his players “to their limits” upon being presented as Southampton manager almost exactly two years ago, and he has been true to his word.Nicknamed by some “The Klopp of the Alps” because of his similarities to Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp in the high-energy approach he likes his teams to adopt, the Austria-born Hasenhuttl has a central midfielder in Oriol Romeu who has won more tackles and made more ball recoveries than any player in the Premier League.Oriol’s fellow central midfielder, James Ward-Prowse, is not just perhaps the best set-piece taker in the division. His work rate is such that he has had the second most touches of any player in the league.Indeed, Hasenhuttl has turned Southampton into a well-organized, pressing machine — as Arsenal’s players found out on Wednesday when they were given the runaround at home in a match from which they escaped with a 1-1 draw.“You can feel that a lot of teams have respect for what we are doing and how we are playing," Hasenhuttl said, “and this is a good message for the players.”Under Hasenhuttl, Southampton might have turned into the best pressing team in the league, able to pin opponents back and force turnovers in dangerous areas with its aggressive 4-2-2-2 formation.Given Manchester City’s regression as a pressing unit in recent years, the contrast in this area could be stark when the teams meet at St. Mary’s on Saturday in what will be another barometer of Southampton’s progress.Another signal, too, as to whether the team really can challenge for a top-four finish and upset the big boys of the division.“We like to be the pirate — it’s more fun than to join the Navy,” Hasenhuttl said last month. “It’s definitely something we can use every day and makes it fun to go and grab some points from the big teams.”Hasenhuttl arrived from Germany, where he led Ingolstadt to promotion to the Bundesliga and Leipzig to a second-place finish, with a reputation for improving players. The development of Ward-Prowse — now a regular in England’s squad — and hard-working striker Che Adams is testament to that. Star striker Danny Ings is regarded as one of the best strikers in the country, finishing second to Jamie Vardy in the scoring charts last season with 22 goals, and even former England winger Theo Walcott is flourishing in his second spell at the club.Tellingly, Hasenhuttl also has instilled a belief in his players that has ensured they can quickly get over setbacks. And there have been two major ones over the past 14 months.The most notorious was the 9-0 home loss to Leicester in October 2019 that will go down as one of the darkest days in the club’s history. Southampton regrouped and finished the season in ninth place and as one of the form teams during lockdown.This season, a humiliating 5-2 thrashing at home by Tottenham in the second round, when Southampton’s high defensive line was broken time and again, has been followed by a run of 11 matches with just one loss. And that was to Manchester United 3-2 from 2-0 up.After a 2-0 home win over Newcastle last month, Southampton ended a day in first place in England’s top division for the first time since 1988.“We have definitely learned to manage the game well,” Hasenhuttl said.Such has been Southampton’s dramatic improvement that even if Man City wins on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s team will still be a point behind the Saints in the standings.In this strangest of seasons being played largely without fans, and when any team can seemingly beat anyone else, why can’t Ralphampton last the pace?Under Hasenhuttl, anything appears possible.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
MILAN — Atalanta captain Alejandro “Papu” Gómez could be on his way out.The 32-year-old Argentine has played a key part in Atalanta’s recent rise to be among the top teams in Europe, and he even turned down lucrative offers in the off-season to stay. But his recent spat with coach Gian Piero Gasperini turned public a day after he was dropped from Sunday’s match against Fiorentina.“Dear Atalanta fans, I’m writing to you here because I have no other means to defend myself and talk to you,” Gómez wrote in an Instagram story. “I just want to tell you that when I leave you will know the truth about everything. You know me well and you know the kind of person I am. I love you, your captain.”Gómez arrived at Atalanta in 2014 — two years before Gasperini — and has been an integral factor in the team’s rise from a mid-table club to one that reached the Champions League quarterfinals in its debut appearance.The current issue stems from Atalanta’s match against Danish club Midtjylland at the beginning of the month. Gasperini ordered Gómez to stay on the right but the midfielder replied with a “No” that could be clearly heard in an empty Gewiss Stadium. Gómez didn’t return for the second half.He was then left out of the squad that travelled to Udinese for what was scheduled to be Atalanta’s next match but was postponed because of a flooded field.Gasperini insisted it was just a matter of squad rotation and Gómez was back a few days later for the match at Ajax which ensured Atalanta progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League.However, the winger was once again dropped for the league match against Fiorentina.“These are delicate situations,” Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini said Wednesday. “The only thing I can say is that I hope that everything will be resolved and that Papu will remain our captain. Then certain decisions are up to the club.“I hope the group won’t be broken up. If we have reached this level it is also because there is a group of men who have always done everything for each other.”Gómez was on the bench against Juventus on Wednesday but was brought on eight minutes into the second half, with Atalanta losing 1-0. He had an immediate impact and set up Remo Freuler for the equalizer four minutes later. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.Atalanta still has two games to play before the winter break, against Roma and Bologna. But it’s not clear if Gómez will still be with the team in the new year.“I don’t know how we will overcome everything. I look at what’s best for the team and he’s a really great player,” Gasperini said. “The club has to make the strong decisions ... the decisions have to be taken in tune with the coach. If that doesn’t happen, then it becomes a problem.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
The Toronto Blue Jays were able to fill a baseball void and pique additional team interest in Buffalo by playing so-called "home" games at Sahlen Field this year. The Toronto Raptors may have their work cut out for them to generate a similar buzz in Tampa. With the border still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several Canadian teams have had to temporarily relocate to the United States. The MLB and MLS seasons are complete and now it's the Raptors' turn. They'll tip off their home schedule Friday night with a pre-season game against Miami at Amalie Arena. "I wouldn't say there's a huge buzz for it," said John Mamola, program director at Tampa sports radio station WDAE. "I think there's a little bit of interest just because it is new. But I think it's more of a novelty play more than anything for residents of the Tampa Bay community." Unlike the Blue Jays, the Raptors will at least be able to play home games in front of fans. Physically distanced seating will be in effect with 3,800 seats available for regular-season games. That may help generate some interest in a sports market that has been spoiled in recent years. Tampa, simply put, is football country. The NFL's Buccaneers own the sports pages, radio call-in shows and television highlight packs. College football's Florida Gators get plenty of attention too. The Bucs appear to be playoff-bound this season and star quarterback Tom Brady's arrival has ramped up interest even more. The city is getting primed to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7. The Tampa Bay Lightning are the reigning NHL champions entering a 2021 season that could begin in a few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays, fresh off a World Series appearance, will begin spring training in a couple months. A Raptors spokesperson said via email that there has been "a lot of interest" in the NBA team from local media members. The Orlando Magic are a favourite among NBA fans in the Tampa area as they're only a 90-minute drive away. "It kind of stinks that the (Raptors in Tampa) news broke right in the middle of a Buccaneers playoff run because this is the Deep South and it is a football town," Mamola said. "We have the best quarterback in the history of the NFL playing in our backyard and he kind of hogs the spotlight. "It was kind of cool when it got announced but really as far as conversation about the (Raptors) coming to town or anything like that — not really. It's kind of like when the Globetrotters come to town. It's kind of a novelty thing." When the Blue Jays settled on Buffalo after exploring other American locales, they knew a solid connection was already in place. Normally home to their triple-A affiliate, several young Toronto stars rose to the big leagues after playing for the Bisons. The NFL's Bills and NHL's Sabres are the big sports teams in that area with the Yankees, Mets and Blue Jays splitting interest from fans of big-league baseball. "I think people were definitely in tune with what was going on," said longtime baseball writer Mike Harrington, a sports columnist with The Buffalo News. "We had a homestand in early September for a week when the Yankees and Mets were here back to back. "People were just crazed over that one." Harrington said his outlet staffed every game and sometimes had more than one reporter on site. "(Yankees GM) Brian Cashman's big seance with his team was in that right-field tent in Buffalo," he said. "So there was plenty of things to cover and keep in mind the history of it too. "There's been no major-league baseball here since the Federal League in 1915, and really since the National League in 1885." While it was big news in the Queen City when the Blue Jays confirmed their seven-week Buffalo run, Harrington said interest remained strong throughout the campaign. "It didn't fade, it actually grew," he said. "It grew partly because the Blue Jays were in a playoff race, but it actually grew because of the schedule." With MLB using an expanded playoff model for the truncated 60-game season, Toronto snagged the eighth and final post-season spot in the American League. "Even though the Bills were going on, there was a tremendous amount of anticipation for those Yankees and Mets games (in September)," Harrington said. "I mean the Bills only play on Sunday. So when the Mets played here on a Sunday when there was a Bills game, I don't think it got a lot of attention because there was a Bills game. "But other than that, there was a ton of attention." The three Canadian teams in Major League Soccer all played "home" games south of the border too. The Vancouver Whitecaps played part of their schedule at Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers. The Montreal Impact also shared an MLS facility by playing some games at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., the usual home of the New York Red Bulls. Toronto FC, meanwhile, turned to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Sports anchor Elliott Polakoff at Hartford's WFSB-TV said the absence of spectators for most games resulted in minimal interest. Match recaps garnered brief local newspaper mentions, he added, noting that premium TV cable packages were needed to watch games. "They barely got any coverage on news stations just because it felt like they were more of a transplant than really embedded within the community," he said. The University of Connecticut dominates the local sports market. Hartford was a contender to land the Blue Jays in 2020 and Ben Darnell, program director at 97.9 ESPN, said a local push was made to get the Raptors too. "Hartford got really schooled on Toronto professional sports this summer," he said. "We really wanted to be your second city." The Raptors, meanwhile, are coming off a second-round playoff exit last summer in the NBA bubble near Orlando. Mamola said his station is not planning to do "full-on Raptors talk" the day after a game, since the NFL and football dominate the airwaves. "I don't see us breaking down key timeouts in the fourth quarter," he said. "But if there's something that's worthy, my guys know to play the hits." The Raptors are tabbed to play at least 17 regular-season games in Tampa. The second half of the schedule is to be released in early 2021. "Yeah it's half of a season of NBA basketball," Mamola said. "But at the same time it's kind of cool to say that an NBA team is playing in our backyard." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was charged by the English Football Association with misconduct on Thursday after using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.The message was posted by the Uruguayan on Instagram after he scored twice in United's 3-2 victory at Southampton last month in the Premier League.Cavani has until Jan. 4 to respond to the misconduct charge from the FA.“Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologized for, as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued," United said in a statement. “The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly.”The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined United as a free agent in October, issued an apology last month.“The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone,” he said. “I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologize for this.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press