Mike Evans' best catches from his 97-yard, 2-TD game vs. Panthers Week 17
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' best catches from his 97-yard, 2-touchdown game vs. the Carolina Panthers during Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' best catches from his 97-yard, 2-touchdown game vs. the Carolina Panthers during Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.
Barrett had been on the Dolphins' reserve/retired list until he was waived this week
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR wide receiver rankings.
Sal Vetri offers his favorite WR starts with favorable matchups in Week 16 to help get you to your fantasy championship.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
The Buccaneers and Panthers went to overtime after each team scored in the final minute of regulation.
The former No. 1 overall pick has played well since returning from his early-season benching. Now the Panthers need to start building a winning team around hm.
Bowers needed 16 games to match the record that Ditka achieved in 14 back in 1961.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
The potential playoff preview has high stakes for the Vikings, who are still in the hunt for a division title.
Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz deep dive into each College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup to share keys to success, picks, predictions and more.
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
The Rams win the title if three of the Bills, Browns, Vikings, Commanders or Niners win this week.
The Pirates beat NC State 26-21 and eight players were ejected.
Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants?
College football's newest (and strangest) tradition did not disappoint, with Cinnamon Roll chosen to be consumed by victorious Iowa State.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
BYU threw three interceptions and still won 36-14.