Mike Conley with an assist vs the Atlanta Hawks

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 42 saves and then two more stops in the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks won again under interim coach Derek King, topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night. King took over after Jeremy Colliton was fired Saturday following a 1-9-2 start for a team that began the season with playoff aspirations. King said he wanted the Blackhawks to have more fun, and they responded with dramatic victories in each of his first two games. Seth Jones and Jujhar