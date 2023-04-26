Mike Conley with a 3-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets

The Telegraph

I for one have never doubted that the Duchess of Sussex has perfectly good reasons for not attending the Coronation. After all, she and her husband have two children. And every parent knows how hard it can be to find a reliable babysitter. This is why my wife and I always use my father-in-law. Unfortunately for the Duchess, her father-in-law is the King, and it seems that on this particular occasion he is unavailable.