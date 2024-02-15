Mikal Bridges sets up the nice finish
Mikal Bridges sets up the nice finish, 02/14/2024
Kanye West seemingly hoped to upstage Taylor Swift and reignite their age-old feud at last weekend’s Super Bowl — but the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly thwarted his alleged plans. The newly minted 14-time Grammy winner, 34, allegedly got the embattled “Heartless” rapper, 46, booted from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he’d purchased seats in front of her suite for the showdown ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said on Wednesday that his push of head coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII was “definitely unacceptable.”
“That was five quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today,” Travis said
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade quickly transformed from a day of celebration to the scene of a deadly shooting.
Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
This 2024 MLB season will be dominated by talk of one superteam – but what's your club's outlook?
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays begin spring training this week looking ahead to the 2024 season while trying to erase the memory of their latest post-season exit. The first official workout is set for Thursday at the Player Development Complex as the team prepares for the Grapefruit League opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Feb. 24. The Blue Jays, who have been swept in the wild-card round in three of the last four years, will kick off the regular season on March 28 at Tampa Bay.
Woods' goal this year is to play one event a month through the majors season.
Chael Sonnen doesn't like that Jon Jones outed the UFC by revealing they called him to headline UFC 300.
Andy Reid has three Super Bowl wins to his name, but his salary is only the third-highest of any coach in his division. That has to change.
The father of three shouted out each of his not-so-little-ones on the special day
You’ve probably seen the video of Andy Reid jumping on top of Chris Jones to celebrate the Super Bowl. Here’s the backstory.
City Connect alternate uniforms were introduced in 2021 and designed to shine light on things unique to the MLB team and city it represents.
TORONTO — As the clock wound down on a demoralizing loss to the lowly San Antonio Spurs, Scottie Barnes left the Toronto Raptors' bench and headed to the locker room. Barnes's frustration was obvious after rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double to power San Antonio past Toronto 122-99 on Monday night. But leaving the courtside area with a few seconds left to play is considered poor form in basketball, especially for a player considered the future of the Raptors franchise and part
Hamilton, 39, will leave Mercedes at the end of the year to replace the Spaniard in 2025.
Love is in the air for the Kansas City Chiefs this Valentine's Day, who are celebrating their second Super Bowl win in a row with a hometown parade.
The tracksuit worn by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady in a hilarious Dunkin Donuts commercial during the Super Bowl has sold out.
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs started life without Morgan Rielly on a winning note Tuesday. The NHL suspended Toronto's No. 1 defenceman for five games before the opening faceoff against the St. Louis Blues for his cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa's 5-3 victory Saturday. Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after he fired a slapshot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in regulation. "This pla
See Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed tackle some orders and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. surehandedly hand them out Tuesday at this Blue Springs restaurant.