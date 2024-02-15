Mikal Bridges sets up the nice finish

The Canadian Press

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays begin spring training this week looking ahead to the 2024 season while trying to erase the memory of their latest post-season exit. The first official workout is set for Thursday at the Player Development Complex as the team prepares for the Grapefruit League opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Feb. 24. The Blue Jays, who have been swept in the wild-card round in three of the last four years, will kick off the regular season on March 28 at Tampa Bay.