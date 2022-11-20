Mikal Bridges with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022

PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics are a symbol of the French Republic. Most of them are made in China, and that does not go down well in France. The Phryges mascots are manufactured by French companies Gipsy Toys and Doudou et Compagnie. They use fabric developed in the French region of Brittany, but the toys are primarily manufactured in China. Only about 8% of the mascot will be made in France. At a time when European Union leaders express increasing concern about economic d