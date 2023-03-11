Mikaela Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

  • Watch: Insane shot ends up precariously perched at 2023 Players Championship

    Would you play through? Inclement weather suspended play, and Nick Taylor won't have to decide until the second round resumes Saturday.

  • Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents Perpetuated Racism

    The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.

  • 4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended for season, coach and GM for 5 games after 'off-ice incident': WHL

    The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ

  • Curling Canada calls for end to double standards, misogynistic comments levelled at women curlers

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson's volume increased with each of three times she belted out "clean" after throwing her final rock in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in B.C., clinching a record-tying fourth straight Canadian women's championship title. The shouting comes with the territory in curling, regardless of the gender of the person tossing the rock, but a small segment of spectators seems particularly bothered by the sounds when they come from women curlers. That's according t

  • Magic Mike: Ontario's McEwen sends host team to final four, Bottcher also wins

    LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan

  • Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

    It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]

  • Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

    The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school

  • Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet

  • Winners, losers of Bears-Panthers trade: Who's most impacted as draft's No. 1 pick changes hands?

    Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.

  • Source: CFL reaches agreement to sell Montreal Alouettes franchise

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes ownership issue has been resolved. According to a source, the CFL has reached an agreement to sell the franchise and will make the formal announcement Friday at a news conference in Montreal. The source requested anonymity as neither the league nor Alouettes have released details of the agreement. But the move will come roughly a week after the CFL entered into an exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise. Quebecor Inc.'s pres

  • UFC Fight Night 221 video: Petr Yan hits Merab Dvalishvili in neck during heated faceoff

    After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.

  • Matt Fitzpatrick hits out at PGA Tour over 'strategic alliance' with DP World Tour

    Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut here at the Players Championship on Friday, but was then unerring with his accuracy in taking dead aim at the PGA Tour and its ‘strategic alliance” with his home circuit.

  • Jon Jones takes exception with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection

    After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.

  • NASCAR competition officials take louvers from Hendrick Motorsports cars

    NASCAR officials took the hood louvers from the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets at Phoenix Raceway, and the sanctioning body will bring them to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further evaluation next week in Concord, North Carolina. During initial inspection Friday, league officials discovered a potential issue that needs further examination. Hendrick cars were […]

  • Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • The Players Championship: McIlroy misses Sawgrass cut and wants 'to get back to being a golfer'

    Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.

  • One Dodgers rookie stopped swinging because he had to. Data says more MLB hitters should follow suit

    Everyone knew he wasn't going to swing. And Miguel Vargas still walked four times. Does a depressing new strategy loom for MLB?

  • NAC chairman who approved Dana White’s Power Slap admits he ‘made a mistake’

    Meanwhile, Dana White insists Power Slap is primed to become the next big thing ahead of its first finale.

  • McDavid hurt late in game as Oilers beat Bruins 3-2

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • NFL awards 49ers league-high 7 compensatory draft picks

    The San Francisco 49ers added a league-high seven compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft, giving them 11 total selections. The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams on Thursday for the upcoming draft on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49ers got three of those five diversity picks in the end of the third round as rewards for developing Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, Mike McDaniel, Ran Carthon and DeMeco Ryans in the last three hiring cycles.