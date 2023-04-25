Miguel Vargas' two-run double
Miguel Vargas drills a double to right field and two runs score, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st
Miguel Vargas drills a double to right field and two runs score, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st
TORONTO — Even though Whit Merrifield has reached base in every game he's this season, he thinks he can do more for the Toronto Blue Jays. Cavan Biggio's three-run homer handed Toronto a 5-2 win over the struggling Chicago White Sox on Monday. Merrifield felt "pretty good" after he extended his on-base streak to 17 games with an RBI double and two walks but he still has some reservations about his play this year. "I'm still not where I want to be but I'm pretty close to getting out, I feel like,
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
Dalton Del Don examines the waiver landscape, offering up five names to help give fantasy baseball managers a boost.
PHOENIX (AP) — Bob Melvin was talking about the improvement of Padres reliever Steven Wilson, when the San Diego skipper dropped in some cool-kid lingo that's making the rounds in Major League Baseball these days. “The sweeper's ended up being a really big pitch for him,” Melvin said. A few seconds later, Melvin was asked a simple question: What exactly is a sweeper? Busted. “I don't know,” Melvin said, laughing. “It's new-age baseball talk. A slider's probably got a little more depth and the sw
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield on Tuesday. Pickard, of Moncton N.B., had a 23-12-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average with the Condors this season. The 31-year-old has played in 116 NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit but hasn't made a playoff appearance yet in his career. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner has started all four games against the Los
The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
With forward Michael Bunting eligible to return, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has some roster decisions to make ahead of Game 5 on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But one thing's for certain, rookie forward Matthew Knies will not be coming out of the lineup. "He's done a terrific job for us," Keefe said of Knies on Tuesday morning. "He's a guy who definitely has earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us." Knies entered the lineup in Game 2 of the fi
Alex Kerfoot's deflection in overtime capped off a dramatic comeback for the Maple Leafs as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.
The Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Maple Leafs in overtime, while Avs defenseman Cale Makar was suspended.
WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship! Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, announced this week on Monday Night Raw that the coveted championship will make its return after a decade in retirement. The title was unified with the WWE Championship back in 2013. (Note: Randy Orton was the last person to hold the title.) […]
Nearly 10 years ago the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced one of their worst losses in franchise history. They flipped the script on Monday.
Alex Anthopoulos, Perry Minasian and Dana Brown met 21 years ago working for the Montreal Expos.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It appears Jake Paul could have a contingency plan in place for the Aug. 5 fight if Nate Diaz can't make it.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour is merging two of its third-tier circuits. PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamérica will combine to become the PGA Tour Americas in February. The new tour will consist of 16 events held across Latin America, Canada and the United States from February through September. The top 10 finishers on the season-long points list will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season. “As we build on the rich golf history across Latin America and Canada, we
Mackenzie Mahler finished in first place in the senior ladies category at the World Irish Dancing Championships held earlier this month in Montreal. It's a childhood dream come true for the Calgary woman, who has been dancing since she was six years old.
F1 sprint news as Mercedes, Ferrari and other teams vote at a Commission meeting on Tuesday for a change in the sprint weekend format for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend
The Lakers star pushed back against a staffer trying to set him straight on the rules in front of reporters.
The mother and son joined Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble to take in the game courtside
The 2023 NFL draft appears top heavy with quarterbacks. Sam Farmer makes his predictions and picks for Nos. 1-31 in his final mock draft. Round 1 is Thursday.