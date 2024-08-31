Miguel Vargas' RBI force out
Miguel Vargas drives in the runner from third base on a force out at second base, cutting the Mets' lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the 2nd
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
Debuting new coordinators on offense and defense, No. 8 Penn State dominated West Virginia at Morgantown.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.
Darren Baker, best known for being carried out of harm's way as a 3-year-old bat boy during the 2002 World Series, is being called up to the Major Leagues by the Washington Nationals.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Zubac has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years.
We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to preview every team in the NFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview week 1 of the 2024 college football season. They dive deep into the top matchups of Georgia vs Clemson and Miami vs Florida, while also touching on West Virginia vs Penn State.
The Patriots are going with the veteran QB to start the season.
The US Open will remain on ESPN for the foreseeable future, at no small expense.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.
Travis Kelce is now the part owner of Swift Delivery, a 3-year-old gelding.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.