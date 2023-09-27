Miguel Cabrera ties Mel Ott
Miguel Cabrera homers to right field, tying Mel Ott for 25th all-time in career homers and giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd
The pair, who overlapped with the Jays organization from 2015 to 2018, apparently did not have a warm reunion.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle pitcher George Kirby could crack a joke about what happened afterward. In the moment, it was just confusion. There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby and the Mariners in the sixth inning of their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from home plate umpire David Rackley wh
Here's the latest fantasy trade tips from Sal Vetri, including buy-low and sell-high candidates ahead of Week 4!
Mike Tindall is normally very private about his life with his equestrian wife, and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall but made a candid revelation about their marriage. See details.
The more you observe at the Ryder Cup, the more you feel that it should be rebranded as “bring your wife to work week”. It is the one moment in the sporting calendar where significant others are treated less as adornments than as central pieces of the pageant.
Rory McIlroy says he was left in tears after a video message from caddie Harry Diamond was played at Monday's Ryder Cup Team Europe meeting.
Tyrrell Hatton was in playful mood here in the Ryder Cup media centre on Wednesday, wondering why Jon Rahm does not curse in his native tongue and challenging his prospective foursomes partner to “a swear-off”.
Padraig Harrington has warned that it is not only American fans who behave “awfully” at Ryder Cups, claiming that US players have told him that they have been the targets of abuse in matches held in Europe.
Todd Kerkering couldn't hold back his emotions as he watched son Orion's major league pitching debut, which comes after a meteoric six-month rise through the minors
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.
Justin Thomas was a hotly debated Ryder Cup pick, but he's not worried about the social media noise.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco remains away from the Tampa Bay Rays as they prepare for the postseason, leaving the team without one of its most dynamic young players amid investigations into an alleged relationship between Franco and a minor. The 22-year-old has been sidelined since mid-August, when he agreed to a one-week stay on the restricted list and later was shifted to administrative leave while Major League Baseball and authorities in Franco’s native Dominican Republic investi
Snow was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, but was able to remain with the Flames organization thanks to groundbreaking treatment.
Identifying the players being overvalued the most by fantasy hockey managers this season.
Patrick Reed filed two lawsuits against 18 journalists and media organizations last year seeking more than a combined $1 billion.
It appears Mark Hunt has been dealt one final blow in his legal battle with the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Skyler Brind’Amour, 24, competed in a preseason game at PNC Arena, where his dad won the 2006 Stanley Cup and now coaches the Carolina Hurricanes.
TORONTO — Austin Wells smashed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday. Wells scored Gleyber Torres with the late blast as New York (80-77) played spoiler to Toronto's hopes of clinching a playoff spot. Michael King struck out five but issued five walks in six innings of one-hit baseball. Jhony Brito (9-7) and Clay Holmes came out of the Yankees' bullpen. Kevin Gausman pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two