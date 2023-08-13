Miguel Cabrera receives ovation

The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Nicky Lopez made MLB history on Saturday and afterward mentioned how difficult it was to leave the Royals.
Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday. Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland's series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won't play Saturday or Sunday. Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Gua
TORONTO — The familiar song of "Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se" echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday. A visibly emotional Bautista was honoured in a 45-minute ceremony before Toronto hosted the Chicago Cubs, culminating in him throwing the opening pitch out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a symbolic passing of the torch between two centrepieces of the Blue Jays' offence. "You guys have no idea how much thi
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale retired Miguel Cabrera on a groundout for the second out in the fifth inning, the 14th straight Tigers batter to go down quietly. Then the Red Sox starter said something to the 2012 AL Triple Crown winner and two-time MVP as Cabrera jogged back to the dugout. “Well, it wasn’t fun learning how to pitch in the big leagues as a starter during his Triple Crown and MVP years. I can tell you that,” Sale told reporters afterward. “But I knew that this was going to be the last t
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton hadn’t homered in the majors in eight years and 13 days entering Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Then he hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats. Singleton, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, hit a soaring three-run shot to the second deck in right field off Reid Detmers to put Houston on top 3-1 in the second inning. There was one on and one out in the third when he connected off Detmers agai
TORONTO — Cody Bellinger's two-run homer gave Chicago an early lead and the Cubs never looked back in a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Nico Hoerner also had a home run in the first inning for Chicago (60-56). Seiya Suzuki had a two-run double and Mike Tauchman added an RBI single in a three-run fourth inning. Javier Assad (2-2) allowed one run on four hits over seven innings with two strikeouts. Brandon Belt had a home run late in the game for Toronto (65-53) and Alejandro Kir
HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue. Nevin said Sunday that Ohtani is not injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21. “I’ve told you guys many times he knows his body better than anybody,” Nevin said. “I trust him when he talks about it. He’s assured me there’s no pain, there’s no injury.
Bautista will be honoured by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and the 2023 version of his former club can learn a lot from those fiery teams of 2015 and 2016.
Ryan Brasier has emerged as a key reliever for the Dodgers since joining midseason after several years with Boston, where he had roller-coaster ride.
Cody Bellinger clobbered a two-run home run and Seiya Suzuki belted a two-run double to lead the Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle’s one-out single in the top of the 10th inning scored Cedric Mullins, and the Baltimore Orioles snapped Seattle’s eight-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Mariners on Saturday night. Mountcastle lined a pitch from Andrés Muñoz (2-5) back up the middle and easily scored Mullins, who started the inning as the runner at second base and stole third. Félix Bautista worked two innings of relief to get the victory. Bautista (7-2) allowed a two-out single in the nint
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will undergo nerve surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Gonzales will have surgery Aug. 22 to decompress the anterior interosseous nerve in his left forearm. The 31-year-old hopes to recover by spring training. “This comes after a lengthy process of trying to find answers,” Gonzales said Sunday. “This gives me the best chance to move forward and get past this so it doesn’t happen any further.” Gonzales was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays optioned right-hander Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, the second time this season the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist has been demoted to the minor leagues. Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He’s 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since July 7, when he returned from his first demotion. Toronto has been using a six-man rotation during a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, which ends Sunday. Left-h
Spencer Strider pitched seven scoreless innings and Ozzie Albies homered as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 6-0 in the nightcap to complete a doubleheader sweep on Saturday. The Braves routed the Mets 21-3 in the opener when Albies homered and drove in six runs and Nicky Lopez added four hits — including his first homer since Sept. 9, 2021 — and five RBIs before tossing a scoreless ninth inning.
Nelson Velázquez came through in a big way in his first Kansas City Royals plate appearance, against the Cardinals no less.
The red-hot Dodgers are on track for their 10th division title in 11 years, while the big-spending Padres have faltered in the NL West.
Jose Bautista signed a one-day deal with the Toronto Blue Jays so he can retire with the team where he had some of his best seasons. Bautista says he wanted to sign this ceremonial deal for years but had to wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Aug. 11 2023)
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed shortstop J.P. Crawford on the 7-day concussion injured list on Friday, a blow for the playoff-contending club as it opens a weekend series against AL-best Baltimore. Crawford collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez as both went for a ground ball in the fourth inning of Seattle’s victory on San Diego on Wednesday. Crawford was shaken up and remained in after discussions with athletic trainers and manger Scott Servais, but was lifted later in the game
The Dodgers formally retired legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's jersey number during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.