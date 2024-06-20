Miguel Andujar's RBI single
Miguel Andujar rips an RBI single, plating Max Schuemann to give the A's a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season with an elbow injury.
The Gators will face Texas A&M on Wednesday, and the Volunteers advance to the College World Series finals on Saturday.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
Will Bronny and LeBron James play together in the NBA?
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellegner and SI's Pat Forde react to statements made by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer about the current roster being one of the best ever, share their favorite non conference games for the upcoming season and Les Miles suing LSU over vacated wins.
Pascal Siakam is staying in Indiana.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Willie Mays was a legend. To some, he was also the GOAT.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
These helmets are too cool to keep locked up for 51 weeks a year.
The fight will take place on the original date of the Tyson-Paul fight.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Betts was hit in the hand by a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.