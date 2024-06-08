Miguel Amaya's RBI double
Miguel Amaya doubles to left field in the top of the 9th inning to score Michael Busch and make it 3-2
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
A 6-6 point guard with high upside as a playmaker, Topić projected as a top-5 pick prior to his injury.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series by taking a look at how the most innovative and elite offenses in the NFL are implementing full speed motion into their schemes. Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris joins the pod to breakdown the explosion of full speed motion usage in 2023 and which team's could weaponize it even further in 2024.
Perez was set to be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
The Mavericks are making sure Harrison won't be leaving anytime soon.
A press conference to promote the UFC 303 match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was postponed, fueling speculation as to how the fight might be affected.
For the second consecutive match at the French Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic rallied after to win after losing two sets. He advances to the quarterfinals with the win over Francisco Cerundolo.
Get to know Charley Hull, the LPGA's newest social media star. Plus: a touching father-son moment and a thrilling come-from-behind major victory.