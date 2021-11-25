Migrants queue for food by Belarus-Poland border

Reuters footage showed migrants, including young children, gathered outside a warehouse, where they used outdoor taps to wash their hands and faces.

While the number of migrants at the Poland-Belarus frontier has decreased, thousands remain stranded on the European Union's eastern border.

Belarus has detained more than 11,500 illegal migrants in 2021, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Belarusian Security Council as saying on Thursday (November 25), with around 5,000 deported from the country.

Many of the people staying at the Bruzgi warehouse were previously living in camps near the border, waiting for an opportunity to cross into the EU, before Belarusian authorities cleared them.