Migrants Leave Camp and Gather at Border Crossing Between Belarus and Poland

A camp at the border between Poland and Belarus stood empty on November 15, Poland’s Defense Ministry said, as the migrants who had been there for a week massed at the nearby Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing.

The ministry released video showing the scene at the border, with Polish security forces facing the large group of migrants and the checkpoint.

The ministry said the crowds were escorted to the crossing by Belarusian forces. Belarus’s state border committee said the migrants had “organized themselves,” according to a translation of its statement.

The Iraqi government said it would begin repatriating stranded citizens among those at the border on a voluntary basis from November 18. Credit: Polish Defense Ministry via Storyful