Migrants Gather at Poland-Belarus Border Crossing After Leaving Camp

A crowd of people trying to reach the European Union by entering Poland from Belarus amassed at the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing on November 15, footage released by Polish officials shows.

Poland’s defense ministry said a camp, where migrants had been for a week, stood empty on Monday afternoon.

The defense ministry said the crowds were escorted to the crossing by Belarusian forces. Belarus’s state border committee said the migrants had “organized themselves,” according to a translation of its statement.

On Monday, the EU agreed to broaden its scope for imposing sanctions on Belarus, allowing any individuals or entities “that facilitate illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders” through Belarus to face sanctions.

“Today’s decision reflects the determination by the European Union to stand up to the instrumentalization of migrants for political purposes,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

A spokesman for the Belarusian foreign ministry said accusations of orchestrating a migration crisis were “absurd.” Credit: Polish Interior Ministry via Storyful