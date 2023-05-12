Migrants Cross US Border Following Expiration of Title 42

Groups of migrants were seen waiting on US soil after crossing the border near El Paso, Texas, following the expiration of Title 42 on the night of Thursday, May 11.

Footage captured by Kristopher Rivera shows what he described as “several hundred” migrants who had crossed the border from Mexico.

Rivera said the migrants were waiting under the watch of US Border Patrol to be picked up and transported by US immigration authorities.

Title 42 was used more than 2.8 million times since March 2020 by US authorities to expel migrants at the southern border without allowing them to request asylum, according to data from Customs and Border Protection.

Citing officials, local media reported 13,000 migrants, more than double the current average, were expected to cross the southern border every day once Title 42 lifted at midnight on Thursday. Credit: Kristopher Rivera via Storyful