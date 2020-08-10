Migrants cross Channel as political tension rises

British Border Force boats carrying migrants arrived at Dover harbour on Monday, the latest in a surge of crossings that is causing political tensions with France.

More than 500 migrants, including children and pregnant women, have made it to British shores since Thursday.

Taking advantage of hot weather and calm sea conditions -- many travelled in overloaded rubber dinghies across the Channel from France.

British Interior minister Priti Patel said the UK was working to make the Channel route "unviable"

She created a new role to deal with the issue - naming Dan O'Mahoney, a former Royal Marine, as Britain's first Clandestine Channel Threat Commander.

But pro-migrant charities accuse the government of over-reacting to the crossings for political gain, as the numbers are tiny when compared with the flows of migrants arriving in Mediterranean countries like Greece and Italy.

British ministers have also called the surge in crossings "unacceptable" and have called on France to do more to prevent boats from setting off.

The French interior ministry says it has already deployed extra resources and that large numbers of boats are being intercepted before they cross.

UK and French officials are set to hold talks this week.

Many of the migrants come from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and countries in Africa, fleeing poverty, persecution or war.

Some stand a chance of being granted asylum, while others -- considered illegal economic migrants -- are unlikely to be granted the right to remain in Britain.​