Migrants arrive in Dover after Rwanda resettlement talks

STORY: The migrants were brought ashore two days after British Prime Minster Boris Johnson outlined measures that could see tens of thousands of asylum seekers sent to Rwanda in an effort to break people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of migrants across the English Channel.

One migrant on a stretcher was seen carried onto shore from a UK Border Force vessel. The person's condition was unknown.

Anyone who has arrived in Britain illegally since Jan. 1 could be relocated to the East African country, according to the government's plans, which will also see the Royal Navy take over operational command from the Border Force in the Channel.