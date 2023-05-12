Migrants arrive at the border as Title 42 is lifted
Migrants have arrived at the border as Title 42 restrictions were lifted Thursday night.
The monarch’s former press secretary speaks out.
A video of Ben Affleck posted by The Hollywood Fix is going viral, showing the actor appearing to slam a car shut before frowning at the camera.
‘It’s simple, folks,’ President tells US
Cooper attempted to quell the backlash against the event on Thursday, saying viewers needed to realize Trump represents 'half the country'
Eric Trump reportedly kicked the speakers off the tour, according to attorney Alan Dershowitz
D.J. Shalvey and Tara Stottlemyer, who run a farm in Catawba County, were sentenced Thursday to 41 months and 8 months, respectively, by a D.C. federal judge.
You can blame it all on a certain “Alex.”
Foxx has been kept ‘under observation’ since 12 April
The local authorities found a scorched Su-24 on the tarmac after seeing videos of the burning aircraft on social media, per independent Russian media.
The mountainous creature was first documented in 1967 but wasn’t identified until now.
The honor, from King Charles, was awarded to Prince William and Kate Middleton's former charity CEO Jason Knauf by the Prince of Wales on Wednesday.
Harry will ‘come limping home’ when marriage ‘ends in tears’ says diarist and former minister Chris Mullin
It was "as chilling as anything I've seen on television since Jan. 6," said the host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Frankel's skintight suit does actually bear resemblance to one worn by the Sacha Baron Cohen character
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The CEO of swimwear is back and better than ever.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will sit out for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse got a game for instigating.
Some people had joked that the man, with his moustache and glasses, could have been Meghan Markle in disguise.
The marketing guru behind Budweiser’s “Whassup!” and “Talking Frogs” advertisements has criticised the company for destroying its reputation.
"That's exactly what Trump is trying to do — to make it impossibly hard to speak out against a powerful abuser like him," one advocate said.