There might soon be a sale on Rodgers' gear

Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns shifted some of the money they owe Deshaun Watson and started spending it on players to help him. The Browns restructured the quarterback's record-setting $230 million contract to create salary-cap space early Monday ahead of NFL free agency, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Then, coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, Cleveland began addressing needs by agreeing to three-year contracts with center Ethan Pocic and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, said the person who has direct knowledge of the team's plans.