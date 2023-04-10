What is mifepristone? Access to abortion medication in legal limbo
Access to the abortion medication mifepristone is in legal limbo.
US Rep Tony Gonzelez tried to defend “states’ rights” after a federal judge issued a ruling that could have a dramatic impact to abortion access across the country
Abortion is banned in Idaho at all stages of pregnancy, but the governor on Wednesday signed another law making it illegal to provide help within the state’s boundaries to minors seeking an abortion without parental consent. The new law is obviously aimed at abortions obtained in other states, but it’s written to criminalize in-state behavior leading to the out-of-state procedure – a clear nod to the uncertainty surrounding efforts by lawmakers in at least half a dozen states to extend their influence outside their borders when it comes to abortion law. “If red states pass laws saying, ‘We can go after people for X, Y and Z,’ and blue states say, ‘You can’t,’ we’re in uncharted territory,” said Mary Ziegler, a legal historian at the University of California, Davis School of Law.
Abortion rights advocates across the nation have reported another round of confusion and frustration. What's happening from Washington to Maine.
Emma Hernandez is defiant even if she fears what may come in the latest stage of the nation's fight over abortion: a widening prohibition to safe and legal ways to end unwanted pregnancies, including access to abortion pills. Competing rulings by two federal judges over the availability of the abortion drug mifepristone are sowing alarm and confusion for Hernandez and countless other Americans who insist that availability must be guaranteed. Others celebrated one judge's ruling that would restri
‘It is up to the Biden administration... to choose whether or not to enforce such a ruling’
Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with Headwater Health Care Centre (HHCC) now designated as a certified Ontario Breast Assessment Centre. The local hospital received the certification after obtaining a new mammography unit capable of stereotactic 3D biopsy and tomosynthesis. “In consultation with our community, Headwaters is planning for our future and building capacity to support our growing community and the needs they’ve ident
A first-of-its-kind partnership between the Alzheimer Society and hospitals in Brantford and Norfolk is keeping dementia patients out of the emergency room. The Dementia, Resource, Education, Advocacy, Mentorship (DREAM) team aims to intervene early and get people with dementia — and their caregivers — more appropriate support, instead of having patients languish in a hospital bed. “This team jumps in and tells them all about the resources available, and teaches them ways of coping so they don’t
A federal judge in Texas suspended the approval of a widely used abortion medication — but almost immediately after, another judge challenged the ruling and ordered the exact opposite. Touria Izri has more on the dueling decision setting the stage for a Supreme Court battle.
GP surgeries are suspending routine appointments for up to a week as they try to deal with the “most disruptive” NHS strike ever by junior doctors, The Telegraph can reveal.
Well before a federal judge in Texas issued his ruling on the abortion drug mifepristone, abortion providers across the country said they had been preparing for what they called a "worst-case scenario." In his April 7 decision, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas ruled in favor of Alliance Defending Freedom -- a conservative Christian legal advocacy group -- that asked him to reverse the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, an oral medication typically taken with misoprostol to end a pregnancy. The advocacy group's lawsuit said mifepristone is unsafe and that the FDA didn't study it closely enough before approving its use.
