Midday Wednesday weather update
A line of storms associated with a low-pressure system will bring threats for large hail, intense rainfall, and even some rotation across parts of northern Ontario Wednesday
At least 20 people have been reported dead so far.
Roughly a dozen properties in a popular southern British Columbia recreational community have been destroyed as the simmering Downton Lake wildfire, 110 kilometres northwest of Whistler, has taken a devastating run. Flames from the lightning-caused wildfire had made slow but steady progress through steep, wooded terrain at the western end of Gun Lake since the blaze was sparked on July 13, but suddenly flared late Monday. An evacuation order covering the more than 200 properties around the lake
Getting too close can be dangerous for humans, experts say.
New footage of so-called ‘human bear’ has experts and zoo visitors divided
Climate editor Justin Rowlatt on the challenge of how to warm the UK's homes - but not the planet.
The August long weekend is upon us, and for those hoping to get an early start on their plans, the threat for severe thunderstorms loom across Ontario and Quebec. Be sure to stay weather-aware.
Kathleen Goforth said she took her Model Y on a 9-day road trip through a rural area and worked with a motel to get creative for their charging needs.
Divers captured the shocking footage of an orca tearing a shark open and "slurping" out its liver, a hunting technique that is rarely observed by humans.
“Crocodile sightings have increased in recent years.”
As August kicks off with high heat across the Prairies, a widespread thunderstorm threats hangs on for days to come.
Ken McMeikan, chief executive of motorway service station operator Moto Hospitality, warned that there is not enough capacity to power charging points for electric vehicles.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The largest dam removal project in United States history is underway along the California-Oregon border — a process that won't conclude until the end of next year with the help of heavy machinery and explosives. But in some ways, removing the dams is the easy part. The hard part will come over the next decade as workers, partnering with Native American tribes, plant and monitor nearly 17 billion seeds as they try to restore the Klamath River and the surrounding land to
You weren't imagining it — last month was an unusually hot and dry July in the Yukon. "Well, it was warmer in June, but boy did [temperatures] ever take off in July," said David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada."We saw temperatures in the Yukon that were two to three-and-a-half degrees warmer than normal."Phillips said the heat, particularly in early July, toppled "a dozen or more" single-day records for some communities."The one that everybody was shaking their head about
MILAN (AP) — During Europe's heat wave last month, Floriana Peroni’s vintage clothing store had to close for a week. A truck of rented generators blocked her door as they fed power to the central Roman neighborhood hit by a blackout as temperatures surged. The main culprit: air conditioning. The period — in which temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) — coincided with peak electricity use that came close to Italy’s all-time high, hitting a peak load of more than 59 gigawatt
ZHUOZHOU, Hebei (AP) — China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents. The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday. Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of
The Hangzhou Zoo in Eastern China denied the claim following a viral video showing one of the zoo's sun bears standing on its hind legs
An unusually hot and dry summer in Central Alberta has left cattle watering holes that were full last year completely empty. It's the kind of dramatic shift that climate scientists have long warned about, but many ranchers here remain unsure.
Fueling a regular F-150 and charging a Lightning might cost the same, but fueling entry and midlevel cars still costs less than plugging them in.
First responders who were already in the area due to another emergency were able to treat the man and transport him to a nearby hospital