Midday Wednesday weather update

You weren't imagining it — last month was an unusually hot and dry July in the Yukon. "Well, it was warmer in June, but boy did [temperatures] ever take off in July," said David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada."We saw temperatures in the Yukon that were two to three-and-a-half degrees warmer than normal."Phillips said the heat, particularly in early July, toppled "a dozen or more" single-day records for some communities."The one that everybody was shaking their head about