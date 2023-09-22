Microsoft's battle for Activision ends in score draw for gaming's future
The shootout between one of the world's largest tech companies and Britain's competition regulator is, at heart, a battle for control of the new frontline of gaming.
The shootout between one of the world's largest tech companies and Britain's competition regulator is, at heart, a battle for control of the new frontline of gaming.
Lourdes Leon attended Vogue Spain's Fashion's Night Out in Madrid wearing a sheer striped maxi dress printed with a tattoo design for a pirate-esque look.
Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 and shared some exciting news from their charity's Instagram account
Three crocodiles saved a dog seeking refuge in a river - in a possible display of "emotional empathy". A report published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa outlines how a young dog was observed being chased by a pack of feral dogs and entered the shallow waters of the Savitri River, in India's Maharashtra. The dog had not spotted the three mugger crocodiles floating nearby, which began edging closer to what appeared to be certain prey.
Harry Potter icon Emma Watson channelled Marilyn Monroe in her plunging halter neck outfit
The Prince of Wales flew to New York earlier this week to promote his Earthshot Prize
SPUTNIKVladimir Putin’s backyard just got a whole lot smaller.A year and a half after the Russian president’s rash, illegal, blundering invasion of Ukraine, Russian peacekeepers have been forced to admit defeat in the faraway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, handing control back to Azerbaijan after a 24-hour military offensive, which killed a senior Russian officer.For Azerbaijan, which began talks with Karabakh’s Armenian separatist leaders on Thursday to formally take back control of the region, i
Heidi Klum shared a look at her latest photoshoot on Instagram that sees her rep a number of bold 'fits including men's white briefs with socks and loafers.
The couple tied the knot after three years of dating in 2019
Polish prime minister, Matesuz Morawiecki, has declared that his country is “no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine”. Instead, it will be focusing on “arming Poland with more modern weapons”. As explosive as the announcement is, it is unlikely to change the situation in Ukraine in the short term.
“I think he will do what he says," warned William Cohen.
The infectious disease expert responded to the Florida governor's call to "grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."
Alex Murdaugh, 55, is currently serving two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.The latest move by a Georgia judge ruling that two defendants could be tried separately from Donald Trump and 16 others in the Georgia 2020 election case could prove problematic for the former president.That’s according to MSNBC legal analyst and host of the Justice Matters podcast Glenn Kirschner, who joins The New Abnormal this week to spell
The actress sat with celebrities including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie
The gaffe comes as Biden, Trump, and members of Congress face criticism for their advanced age.
Mr Biden has a 12-point lead over former president Donald Trump in a new poll from CNN
No Time to Die star Rami Malek and The Crown's Emma Corrin appear to have confirmed romance rumours, after they were spotted kissing in London.
Oh, and a smattering of Prada accessories.
Those bodysuits are nice, TBH.
As America hurtles toward a federal government shutdown, my fellow GOP colleagues and I would like to say we really didn't know we'd have to govern.