Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China

Microsoft is pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China.

The company announced the move in a blog post Thursday.

The California-based company has become hugely popular globally with employers, employees and job seekers as its social media-like features make it easier for them to connect with one another, while building their professional network.

But seven years after its launch in China, the company cited the challenges of operating in a country with strict government regulations over content sharing.

LinkedIn said it would replace the Chinese service with a new portal called InJobs later this year. The new service will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.

LinkedIn is the only major U.S.-owned social network operating in the country.