Microsoft Build Keynote in under 10 minutes

This year at their Microsoft Build opening keynote, Microsoft announced many new AI services that will allow for more efficiency and convenience in the workplace, and as a developer. This includes their implementation of ChatGPT, Copilot, Azure Studio, and much more.

