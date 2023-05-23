Microsoft Build Keynote in under 10 minutes

This year at their Microsoft Build opening keynote, Microsoft announced many new AI services that will allow for more efficiency and convenience in the workplace, and as a developer. This includes their implementation of ChatGPT, Copilot, Azure Studio, and much more.

Subscribe:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

/ engadget

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/engadget

Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/engadget

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/engadget

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@engadget

The Engadget Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

More about Engadget Audio: https://www.engadget.com/podcasts/

Read more: http://www.engadget.com