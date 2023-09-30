Mick Whelan says Aslef strikes are 'targeting' Tory party conference

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s colossal trial for faking property values starts next Monday, and one mind-boggling issue has emerged as his weakest defense yet: the idea that his past lies on financial statements were justified because prices eventually went up anyway.The judge already expressed his utter contempt for that argument, tearing it apart on Tuesday in the same order that already determined Trump had committed bank fraud and should have his re