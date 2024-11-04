Mickäella Cardia scores a banger in the French Arkema Première Ligue
Take a look at Mickäella Cardia's late goal for Le Havre in their 4-2 defeat to Dijon in the French Arkema Première Ligue.
Dallas needs to think critically about 2024 investment, because it's now a risky endeavor.
I think the Panthers are keeping a door slightly ajar on Young’s availability going into the Tuesday deadline — followed by a potential trade situation into the offseason.
Week 9's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways to every game from Week 9 of NFL action.
Luke Getsy was just nine games into his tenure leading the Raiders' offense.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the results from Week 9's Sunday action.
The Lions are solidifying themselves as Super Bowl contenders.
The trade deadline falls on Election Day this year, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The Rams were surprised to have such an easy interception in their end zone.
The Vikings broke a two-game losing streak. Darnold had three turnovers, yet the Colts couldn’t win, an outcome that will bring up questions over the Colts’ decision to bench Anthony Richardson.
Another week, another game where New York's offense was trying to hide its quarterback, at least until falling behind by multiple scores. That says a lot.
A tough season for Nacua continued on Sunday when he lost his cool and punched an opponent after a Rams turnover.
The race ended in controversy as NASCAR took over 15 minutes to decide that William Byron made the final four over Christopher Bell.
The AFC East is just about wrapped up, and it's only the first weekend in November.
Brian Branch did not agree with officials' decision to eject him from Sunday's game.
Sunday's Saints loss to the Panthers was the first of Carr's career to Carolina. He's now a loss to the Raiders away from losing to every NFL team.
The Cardinals closed the roof once the rain started to fall.
On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Penn State falling short yet again against Ohio State. They discuss what went wrong for James Franklin and how Ryan Day's squad reestablished themselves as a national championship contender.
This is the kind of highlight catch you make in the backyard, not the National Football League.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.