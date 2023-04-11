Michigan's new Clean Slate Law takes effect Tuesday; here's what it means
Michigan's new Clean Slate Law took effect on Tuesday, and it's a game-changing step toward helping those formerly incarcerated turn their lives around.
Jak Howell, now 23, thought he ‘invincible as a teenager’ and raises awareness on TikTok
A Walmart shopper recently noticed an insult hidden in a T-shirt
The former Trump adviser admitted the right has "some work to do" to with millennials and Gen Z, but seemed to think Republican policies were just fine.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, an extraordinary move as he seeks to halt a House Judiciary Committee inquiry that the prosecutor contends is a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his indictment of former President Donald Trump. Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the committee's Republican chair, has issued or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg's handling of the case, the first criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president.
Melania has been notably silent since Trump's arraignment, with sources telling PEOPLE the former first lady "simply wants to be left alone" amid the drama
Former first lady was notably absent from her husband’s post-arraigment speech last week
Noble D’ Amato says Lauren Boebert is ‘downplaying’ his injuries
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
The 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping, the sheriff says.
“We love you guys!” Seymour wrote alongside a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Tuesday
A United Conservative Party candidate in southern Alberta is being criticized for saying people who have heart failure should take accountability for their own health. Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic told "The Canadian Story Podcast" in February that people have heart attacks because they don't take care of themselves and then make it the health-care system's problem. Petrovic, who is mayor of Claresholm, south of Calgary, has also been a nurse for more than 12 years. Premier Dani
"When Meghan Markle 'breaks royal protocol' with a manicure, she’s called 'vulgar.' But when Kate does exactly the same, she’s praised for 'surprising fans.'"
Paulina Porizkova just turned 58 and she celebrated her birthday by showing off her toned abs and legs in a nude Instagram photo. Paulina is into Pilates.
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly ‘made it clear she would make her own decisions’
The former president was arraigned on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels
‘I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much,’ Stern said
The mother’s body was found inside the locked shed Monday.
CNNCNN anchor Abby Phillip interjected on Tuesday when a Republican operative suggested that there were legitimate concerns about the safety of the abortion pill mifepristone, telling her guest that “it is a very safe drug.”Last week, a conservative Texas judge suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, a key drug used in medical abortions. The judge’s ruling, if it stands, would prevent access to the pills, which are used in roughly half of terminated pregnancies nat
Trump's team says that if DeSantis wants to campaign full-time, he needs to abide by Florida's resign to run law and formally declare a 2024 bid.
William Hale faces seven counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and shooting deadly missiles